Integrating Literacy through Applied Learning Workshops

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team in the Office of Teaching and Learning is pleased to announce a series of four (4) upcoming workshops on Integrating Literacy through Applied Learning. Registration is free of charge to all Maine educators. Contact hours are available, and all workshops are offered both in person (space is limited) and virtually. Participants will receive additional guidance through monthly Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) hosted by the Maine Department of Education to support the application of new learning in the classroom. All workshops and follow-up sessions will be recorded and posted for future viewing. Interested participants may register using the links in the descriptions.

These workshops provide teachers with both a theoretical understanding of emerging research on Whole Child and literacy instruction and practical strategies to apply in their classrooms. By recognizing literacy as a cross-disciplinary skill, the sessions help educators integrate foundational literacy elements (phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension) into their teaching. This holistic approach aims to enhance students’ literacy skills and boost their confidence in learning across all subjects.

October 7, 2024: “Integrating Literacy through the Dispositions” with Cris Tovani

Monday, 9 am – 4 pm, Camp Chamberlain, 23 Blue Star Ave., Augusta

Use this registration link to spend the day learning with Cris Tovani.

“Even the best reading strategy in the world won’t work if the students are disengaged.” Join educator and author Cris Tovani (Why Do I Have to Read This?) for an all-day workshop to explore ways to engage and excite reluctant readers and learners. Participants in this workshop will gain both insight and practical tools to describe what full engagement looks like, plan so that students are engaged in the work, provide reasons for students to read, write, and discuss, and model how to monitor and repair meaning when reading complex text to promote literacy.

November 8, 2024: “Integrating Literacy through Mapmaking” with David Sobel

Friday, 9 am – 3 pm, The Steele House, 639 Main St., Rockland

Use this registration link to spend the day learning with David Sobel.

“In the beginning, children’s maps represent their experiences of beauty, secrecy, adventure, and comfort. With these effective endeavors as a foundation, I then gradually start to focus on scale, location, direction, and geographic relationships.” Analogous to the foundational skills of reading and writing, mapmaking is a deeply human way for a child to order and make meaning from their world and strengthen literacy. Join acclaimed educator and author David Sobel (Mapmaking with Children) for this hands-on workshop exploring maps and cognitive processes.

December 12, 2024: “Integrating Literacy through Background Knowledge” with Josie Cameron

Thursday, 8 am – 12 noon, Wells Conference Center, 169 Hilltop Road, Orono, ME 04469

Use this registration link to spend the day learning with Josie Cameron.

“Students often tell me they have NO IDEA what to write about! When we dig into place-based writing, they’re surprised to find story ideas hidden right in front of their eyes!” Background knowledge, the information and wisdom acquired through our own lived experiences, has in the past been overlooked. However, as research reveals more about the ways in which students learn, it is gaining recognition as a fundamental element in students’ comprehension and ability to make meaning from text – foundational skills to literacy. Join Josie Cameron, Maine author and educator (Not All Heroes, Maybe a Mermaid) as we explore the importance of background knowledge, and how to harness it for learning!

January 15, 2025: “Integrating Literacy through Applied Science with Katie Coppens

Wednesday, 8 am – 12 noon, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick

Use this registration link to spend the day learning with Katie Coppens.

“Integrating science and literacy engages students while enhancing their scientific knowledge and improving their writing skills! Not only that, but it’s fun and a great way to see students’ interests through built in voice and choice!” Learn strategies on integrating science and literacy from Maine teacher and author Katie Coppens (The Acadia Files, What do Black Holes Eat for Dinner?, Geometry is Easy as Pie). Focus will be on strategies to integrate fiction and nonfiction reading and writing in science, thereby gaining proficiency in literacy, with an emphasis on differentiation. Models and rubrics will be provided. Everyone will leave with ideas for implementation in their own classroom.

If you have any questions about this workshop, please contact Kathy Bertini at Kathy.Bertini@maine.gov or Heather Martin at Heather.Martin@maine.gov

Participants are welcome to join for one, all four, or whatever fits their schedule!