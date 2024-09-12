ALLEN MEDIA GROUP’S ‘HBCU GO’ PARTNERS WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR THE 2024 FOOTBALL SEASON

Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO free-streaming digital platform, and the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), proudly announces an exciting new partnership with Procter & Gamble for the 2024 football season.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Media Group’s (AMG) HBCU GO – AMG’s free-streaming digital platform and the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – proudly announces an exciting new partnership with Procter & Gamble (P&G) for the 2024 football season. P&G is the presenting sponsor of exciting new programming and activations airing this season including:

• 2024 HBCU GO SPORTS KICK OFF SHOW (aired Saturday, August 24)

• HBCU GO’s first-ever live, on campus “2024 HBCU GO SPORTS PRE-GAME LIVE KICK-OFF SHOW” leading into the biggest games of the season including the Southern Heritage Classic, three Homecoming games, plus the rival match-up between Mississippi Valley vs. Jackson State.

• Brand-led commercial campaign entitled “THIS IS HOW WE HBCYOU” will run during the football season.

The P&G #HowWeHBCYOU brand commercial campaign, which AMG produced, recognizes the importance of supporting HBCU schools and students to foster their success and continued growth.

“P&G truly understands the valuable, untapped audience that HBCU GO can deliver,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “This new super-charged partnership with HBCU GO highlights P&G’s continued efforts to reach audiences through Black-owned media partners in authentic ways, such as HBCU Education and Culture.”

Eric Austin, Vice President, Global Marketing & Media Innovation at Procter & Gamble said “we strive to meet the unique needs of all consumers. Together with Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO we are able to authentically connect and support Black consumers —in everyday life, with superior brand innovation at relevant cultural moments.”

Hosted by Jasmine McKoy, former Carolina Panthers Safety Tre Boston and HBCU Gameday’s Tolly Carr, the “2024 HBCU GO SPORTS PRE-GAME LIVE KICK-OFF SHOW” will give fans of the four major HBCU Football conferences LIVE access to all the interviews, predictions, and game strategy as well as a taste of HBCU culture. Presented across five episodes that kicked off August 24, the live show will visit classics and homecomings throughout the season, bringing in great crowds and fanbases of these exciting matchups. The schedule includes September 14 - Southern Heritage Classic: Tennessee State vs Arkansas Pine Bluff; October 12 - Bethune Cookman vs Alabama A&M - Homecoming; October 19 - Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Grambling State - Homecoming; October 26 - Jackson State vs Bethune Cookman - Homecoming; November 9 - Mississippi Valley vs. Jackson State.

The “HBCUYOU” campaign will run on HBCU GO throughout the season and consist of one “hero” commercial spot and 14 individual brand spots. The campaign focuses on supporting students through their everyday needs and personal care, following the major life moments of an HBCU student. Allen Media Group tapped theGrio Executive Producers to lead the production, leaning on a deep understanding of the Black audience and HBCU culture to drive relevancy throughout the creative storylines.

AMG’s FREE-streaming digital platform HBCU GO brings together major HBCU NCAA conferences, with major market carriage across broadcast television, cable, satellite, and digital platforms. HBCU GO recently announced 95% nationwide clearance for their 2024 football season. In addition to the previously announced carriage deal with CBS owned-and-operated (O&O) duopoly stations, HBCU GO has secured new distribution with FOX O&O stations including Los Angeles (KCOP-TV) and Chicago (WPWR-TV), as well as distribution on the Armed Forces Network; plus 15 new local markets.

HBCU GO kicked off its 2024 football season schedule on Saturday, August 31. This HBCU GO third season kickoff features a total of 26 football matchups featuring teams representing the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) -- including the Southern Heritage Classic, homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.

For more information about HBCU GO, visit HBCUGO.tv or follow the streaming network on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Find out where to watch and download the FREE app at HBCUGO.tv/how to watch.

ABOUT HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs. Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. AMG owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, HBCU GO, and PATTRN. AMG also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW -- the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. For more information, visit www.allenmedia.tv

