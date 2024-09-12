Intern program offers opportunity for future leaders

Sept. 12, 2024

By Victoria Burns

AUSTIN — TxDOT’s internship program provides valuable experience to the transportation leaders of the future as it welcomed more than 630 students this summer in offices across the state.

For these interns, the experience was not only an occasion to beef up their resumes, but also offered a front row seat for getting involved in the work impacting the lives of those who call Texas home.

"I enjoy working at TxDOT as an intern because it gives me hands-on experience in important projects that help Texans,” said Joshua Samuel, an intern in the maintenance division. “It was a supportive place to learn and grow."

A sentiment shared by construction intern Poran Sufi.

"My internship experience with TxDOT has been incredibly enriching, providing me with valuable insights into transportation infrastructure and practical skills in project processes," he said.

Adam Holeman, an intern with the Navarro County maintenance team, discovered that building strong infrastructure involves another critical component: people.

“The biggest thing I have learned is how to build and maintain relationships and their importance,” he said. “I believe these lessons will benefit me through my life and future career.”

Jehma Nesbit and Emmanuel Munoz used their experience to enlighten others while representing TxDOT at a local high school career fair.

Paris District Area Engineer Daniel Taylor said the pair thrived in that environment.

“Often students are uncomfortable talking to adults,” he said. “However, the students felt very comfortable talking to Manny and Jehma because they are similar in age and were relatable.”

Through the year-round internship program, TxDOT aims to nurture the next generation of leaders, equipping them with the knowledge, experience and skills to succeed in their future careers at TxDOT and beyond.

Such was the case for Melia Fleetwood, a former intern who is now a human resources generalist with the Human Resources Division.

“I learned from amazing mentors who were in the roles I wanted to be in post-graduation,” Fleetwood said. “My internship ultimately gave me the skills and confidence to be able to succeed in a permanent position.”

TxDOT is currently home to more than 1,200 employees who started as summer hires.