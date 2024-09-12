News Item

Theodora Gaïtas to take oath of office as Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice

Posted: Thursday, September 12, 2024

The Honorable Theodora Gaïtas will be sworn in as the Minnesota Supreme Court’s newest associate justice in a formal ceremony on Monday, Sept. 16.

“Justice Gaïtas is a remarkable choice for our court,” Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson said. “She has been on the front lines of our justice system in many roles, always bringing her keen intellect and commitment to fairness and equity. We are incredibly fortunate to have her bring that experience and unwavering dedication to justice to our highest court.”

Justice Gaïtas’ investiture ceremony will include remarks by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Chief Justice Hudson, Court of Appeals Judge Keala Ede, and attorney Julie Matonich. Justice Gaïtas’ daughter, Clea Gaïtas Sur, will perform a musical piece she composed in honor of her mother’s investiture.

Prior to joining the Supreme Court, Justice Gaïtas served on the Court of Appeals for four years and as a judge in the Fourth Judicial District for two years. Before her appointment to the bench, she was in private practice with Matonich Law and served as an appellate public defender with the Office of the Minnesota Appellate Public Defender. Justice Gaïtas is a 1994 graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School.

“It’s not just her impressive career that stands out—what truly distinguishes Justice Gaïtas is her compassionate approach to the law,” Chief Hudson said. “She understands that behind every case, there are real people with real lives, and she is committed to ensuring that every Minnesotan, regardless of their background, receives the fairness and dignity they deserve.”

Justice Gaïtas joined the Supreme Court on Aug. 1, replacing Justice Margaret Chutich who retired. The Court held a private swearing-in ceremony on that day.