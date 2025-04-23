News Item

Minnesota Judicial Branch Celebrates Jury Appreciation Week

Posted: Wednesday, April 23, 2025





Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson has proclaimed April 28-May 2 Jury Appreciation Week in Minnesota. Courthouses statewide will host events to commemorate the week and thank the public for serving as jurors.

“Jury duty is a cornerstone of our democracy, so we want to celebrate the vital role that jurors play in upholding justice and ensuring the fairness of our legal system,” Chief Justice Hudson said. “I especially want people to understand the profound impact their service has on the judicial process and thank them for this service.”

Jury duty is more than just an obligation—it is a privilege and a responsibility of citizenship, providing the opportunity for people from diverse backgrounds to have direct contact with our democracy and to actively participate in the justice system.

Why is jury duty important?

A trial by jury is one of the core protections of individual freedom in American society. It is guaranteed in the Sixth and Seventh Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, applicable to the states through the 14th Amendment, and in Article I, Section 4 of the Minnesota Constitution, which provides that the "right of trial by jury shall remain inviolate." A jury:



Ensures a Fair Trial: In a jury trial, a group of impartial citizens, rather than a single judge, determines the outcome of the case. This collective decision-making helps ensure that judgments reflect a broad and diverse perspective, free from individual biases.

Promotes Democracy: Jury duty empowers ordinary citizens to participate in the judicial process. This active involvement is crucial for a system of justice that remains accountable to the public, ensuring that all voices are heard and respected.

Checks and Balances: Juries act as a safeguard against potential governmental or judicial overreach. By evaluating evidence and making decisions based on facts, jurors ensure that legal proceedings are transparent and that power is balanced.

Equal Justice Under the Law: Jury duty embodies the principle that everyone, regardless of status or background, is entitled to a trial by their peers. This helps foster a sense of shared responsibility among the community in ensuring justice for all.

Civic Responsibility: Serving on a jury is a vital civic duty and a way to contribute to the well-being of society. It reminds us that the justice system is not just the responsibility of a few—it is a collective effort.

Preventing Prejudice or Bias: A diverse jury ensures that cases are judged fairly and impartially, based on facts and evidence, and reduces the risk of biased decision-making.

