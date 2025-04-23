News Item

Meeker County Court to offer free weddings at Watercade

Posted: Wednesday, April 23, 2025





The Meeker County Court will play Cupid at Watercade this year by offering free weddings to couples who wish to get married at the event. The weddings will take place at Litchfield Central Park on July 11 from 3-6 p.m.

"Weddings are an incredibly special moment for couples and I love officiating at them,” said Judge Stephanie Beckman, who came up with the idea to offer free weddings at Watercade. “It will be an honor to perform the ceremonies in such a beautiful and fun setting.”

Couples interested in holding their wedding at Watercade must register by emailing watercade.weddings@courts.state.mn.us. They also must obtain a marriage license prior to the wedding and bring two people to the event to serve as their witnesses. Couples do not need to reside in Meeker County to get married at Watercade: the weddings are open to all Minnesota residents.

"We know this is a big step for many, so we’re here to make it as easy and enjoyable as possible," Judge Beckman said. "We’re excited to add a little extra love and celebration to Watercade this year."

A flyer publicizing the weddings is available on the Meeker County Website.

