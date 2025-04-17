Members selected for new State Board of Civil Legal Aid
“The Minnesota Judicial Branch has long been committed to ensuring access to justice for all Minnesotans. The creation of this new Board and the appointment of its members is an exciting step forward in achieving access to civil legal services for those who are currently underserved,” said Chief Justice Hudson. “The members appointed by the Court have clearly demonstrated a commitment to maintaining high-quality civil legal services for people of low or moderate means, and they reflect the diverse populations served by civil legal aid.”
Posted: Thursday, April 17, 2025Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson signed an order on Friday, April 11, appointing members to the new State Board of Civil Legal Aid, which was created to ensure quality advocacy for persons unable to afford private counsel.
The Board will have 11 members: six appointed by the Supreme Court and five appointed by the governor. The Minnesota Supreme Court-appointed members of the new Board include:
- Emily Cooper
- Katy Drahos
- Jeremy Lane
- John Murphy
- Suumra Shariff
- Christopher Wendt
- Tarryl Clark
- John Gordon
- Holley Horrell
- Anna Pottratz Acosta
- Korey Wahwassuck
- Approving and recommending to the Legislature a budget for the Board and the civil legal services grants distributed subject to section 480.242;
- Establishing procedures for distribution of funding under section 480.242; and
- Establishing civil program standards, administrative policies, or procedures necessary to ensure quality advocacy for persons unable to afford private counsel. Minn. Stat. §480.2415, subd.2(b) (2024).
