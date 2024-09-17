Gilder Lehrman Institute Partners with Kahoot! to Launch Citizenship Education Program

The Gilder Lehrman Institute's Kahoot! portal will encourage middle and high school students to deepen their knowledge of civics and American history.

New initiative debuts on Citizenship Day to encourage dialogue on civic identity

Our goal is to empower the next generation of informed citizens through a deeper understanding of the naturalization process and the values it represents.” — James G. Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History , in collaboration with the global learning platform Kahoot! , has unveiled a dynamic online educational program that enhances K-12 students’ understanding of the United States citizenship process.Launching on Citizenship Day, the program integrates game-based learning with civic education, gives students first-hand experience with the US Naturalization Test, and deepens their appreciation for the historical context of citizenship.Elementary, middle, and high school students—as well as the general public—are invited to explore the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s new citizenship portal to take a mock citizenship exam and receive real-time feedback. Accompanying the portal are short educational videos that explore the historical significance behind each question, enriching students’ learning experiences.“The partnership with Kahoot! enables us to leverage cutting-edge technology to make history education more interactive and engaging,” says James G. Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. “Our goal is to empower the next generation of informed citizens through a deeper understanding of the naturalization process and the values it represents.”For educators, the program offers a comprehensive resource hub that aligns with history and civics standards for grades 3 through 12. The Gilder Lehrman Kahoot! portal features detailed lesson plans and multimedia content to encourage classroom discussions on themes like belonging, empathy, and civic engagement.This initiative is part of the Institute’s ongoing effort to provide high-quality educational resources that encourage students to engage with history thoughtfully and critically. By focusing on the naturalization process, the program also aims to highlight the diverse experiences and perspectives that have shaped the concept of citizenship in the United States. To explore the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History’s Kahoot! portal, follow gilderlehrman.org/citizenship.About The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryFounded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. The Institute’s mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 86,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with access to unique primary source materials.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Learn more at gilderlehrman.org.

