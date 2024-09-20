Quasi Robotics Announces Cloud Connect v2.0 Release, Featuring Multi-Stop Routes and No-Go Zones

Waypoints Mobile App Routes Screen Model C2 AMR Robotic Cart

Quasi Robotics releases Cloud Connect 2.0, a major update for its Model C2 AMR, featuring multi-stop routes, no-go zones, and improved AI navigation.

We've worked closely with leaders in Life Science, Manufacturing, and Healthcare to develop Cloud Connect 2.0.” — Tom Dolan

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics, a leading developer of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for internal delivery, today announced a major update to its Quasi Cloud Connectand Q.AI robot management software. Cloud Connect 2.0 introduces powerful new features and customization options to give users of the company’s flagship Model C2 AMR unmatched control and flexibility over their material transport process."We've worked closely with leaders in Life Science, Manufacturing, and Healthcare to develop Cloud Connect 2.0," said Tom Dolan, Sales Director of Quasi Robotics. "These industries demand precise and adaptable automation, and this update allows users to tailor their C2 deliveries to their unique workflows and exact material transport processes.”Cloud Connect 2.0 empowers users with fine-tuned control and customization. It includes new capabilities like Multi-Stop Routes to create complex, workflow-driven delivery paths and No-Go Zones to restrict navigation through user-designated map areas, along with new Q.AI - path smoothing algorithms for sway-prevention at high speeds, and better connectivity features to boost the safety and overall performance of the Model C2 during delivery.Additional improvements include a redesigned Cloud Connect user portal and new "Waypoints" Mobile App for simplified control, improved Wi-Fi and mapping abilities, active international time zones, visual LED cues, and customizable voice announcements, and a new ROI Calculator to measure financial impact of automation investment.Quasi Robotics remains committed to driving innovation in the field of autonomous mobile robots. The release of Cloud Connect and Q.AI 2.0 underscores the company's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of its customers.Key Features Updates:Multi-Stop Routes: Sequencing of Waypoints allows user creation of workflow-specific delivery routes with customizable stops, duration, and UI prompting.No-Go Zones: User-defined virtual barriers restrict access and navigation through designated map areas.New ROI Calculator: ROI tracking and analysis tools to measure the financial impact of your automation investment.Re-Designed CC User Portal for simplified and intuitive control.Waypoints Mobile App for one-touch remote calling.On-Board the Model C2:New AI Path Smoothing allows gradual movement leveling for reduced 'wiggle’ at higher speeds, gentler curves, and shorter travel distances between WaypointsImproved Wi-Fi connectivity dialogs and processes.Improved Area Mapping and localization procedures.International Time Zones now supported.Visual LED Lighting Cues upon boot-up and shut-down process.Voice Choices from 6 options for system/ custom voice announcements.The Cloud Connect2.0 Software Upgrade is available now at no cost to existing Model C2 and Model R2 customers.About Quasi Robotics:Quasi Robotics develops advanced autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling and intralogistic transport. The company’s proprietary Q.AI Intelligence software provides dynamic route planning, reliable navigation and instant obstacle avoidance, coupled with quick deployment and an intuitive user control interface. With a team of experienced robotics engineers and a commitment to customer-centric solutions, Quasi is dedicated to empowering businesses with intelligent, on-demand material transport that improves efficiency, reduces costs, and enhances workplace safety.###

Announcing Quasi Cloud Connect and Q.AI version 2.0

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.