Governor Hochul Recognizes Extraordinary Service of New York State’s Defense Forces

Last year, the New York National Guard led the nation in recruitment and retention, and the federal government ranked the New York National Guard number one for “strength health.” Recently, New York National Guard personnel helped respond to extreme weather events, provided asylum seeker resource support, and was deployed to the NYC subway system to support public safety efforts. Joint Task Force-Empire Shield was formed in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and serves as security force partly responsible for the military defense of New York City. Every day, Joint Task Force-Empire Shield is protecting the major transportation hubs and networks assisting law enforcement, including the subway system. About 100 members of New York’s defense forces who responded to the terrorist attacks are still on duty today.

The Governor presented citations to: Corporal Patricio Rubilar, NY Naval Militia; Sergeant Brian Salcedo, NY Naval Militia; and Sergeant Desany Jacques, New York Army National Guard and SSG Joel Strickland, New York Army National Guard.

Citation Recipients:

Corporal Patricio Rubilar, NY Naval Militia: On June 12, 2024, while assigned to the Bellerose Inn, Corporal Rubilar was notified by the parent of an asylum seeker that his six-year-old was choking. Corporal Rubilar immediately responded to the room where he found a six-year-old choking on an object. Without hesitation, Cpl. Rubilar cleared the obstructed airway by performing the Heimlich maneuver, ultimately saving the six-year-old’s life.

Sergeant Brian Salcedo, NY Naval Militia: On June 28, 2024, while assigned to the Superlake Hotel, Sergeant Salcedo responded to a mother and child when the child was not breathing or responsive. Sergeant Salcedo immediately performed the Heimlich maneuver on the child, who then coughed up a dime coin and started crying. The baby was returned to her mother and no further medical attention was required.

SSG Joel Strickland, NYARNG & Sergeant Desany Jacques, NYARNG: On May 20, 2024, SSG Joel Strickland and Sergeant Desani Jacques helped save the life of a man stabbed at the Queens subway station. The men used their medical skills and trauma kits to stop the bleeding and stabilize the victim. The National Guard members were reporting to the checkpoint site at the Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Street subway station. They were a part of the Joint Task Force-Empire Shield, which is composed of 780 soldiers and airmen who serve on state active duty while performing their annual training and drill periods. They provide security in city train and subway stations and at airports and bridges.

Colonel Jeffrey Roth on behalf of the Joint Task Force-Empire Shield: Colonel Jeffrey Roth serves as the Commander of the Joint Task Force-Empire Shield. He is currently on leave from his civilian job, as the Deputy Commissioner of the New York City Department of Veterans Services. He has previously deployed to the middle east and has received a number of awards for his service.

Colonel Glyn Weir on behalf of the 106th Rescue Wing: Colonel Glyn Weir has been the 106th Mission Support Group commander since May 2021. Weir served in Iraq and Afghanistan and has deployed over a dozen times. He additionally supported domestic operations during hurricanes and other rescue missions as well as supporting NASA, most recently testing tactics, techniques, procedures and rescue equipment used for our return to human space flight.

