Celebrate National Cider Month: A Tribute to Craft Cider & Community

Explore the Artistry of Cidermaking and Support Local Cideries this October

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- October marks the fifth annual National Cider Month , a beloved tradition founded by Schilling Hard Cider to celebrate craftsmanship and innovation in the craft cider industry. Coinciding with the apple harvest season, this month-long celebration showcases the artistry of cidermaking, from orchard to glass, while spotlighting local producers and hidden gems in communities nationwide.Last year's National Cider Month saw participating cideries experience a remarkable $1.9 million increase in October sales, according to Circana data. This success underscores the rising consumer interest in craft cider and highlights the potential for continued industry growth through increased awareness and education.This year's celebration brings together an unprecedented coalition of cider makers and retailers. Over 120 cideries, including Vermont Cider Company, Meriwether Cider Co., Incline Cider Co., Blake's Hard Cider, and Urban Tree Cidery, join Schilling Hard Cider in offering immersive tasting experiences and events across the country. Major retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Total Wine, Target, Safeway, Rite Aid, Bartells and more are lending their support, expanding the reach of National Cider Month to consumers nationwide."National Cider Month has evolved into a cherished industry tradition, exemplifying the power of collaboration," said Colin Schilling, CEO and Co-Founder of Schilling Hard Cider. "As we mark our fifth year, we're committed to expanding this celebration nationwide, illuminating local cideries and elevating the entire industry. Together, we're enhancing the cider experience and inspiring everyone to explore the incredible flavors our craft has to offer."In conjunction with this year's celebration, Schilling Cider introduces Berrymassive - from Excelsior Imperial Ciders, a new, complex mixed berry cider. This semi-sweet, 8.4% ABV cider blends blueberries, blackberries, and fresh-pressed apples with a hint of bergamot, showcasing Schilling's ongoing commitment to innovation and quality.Participate in National Cider Month by:- Exploring craft ciders, including Schilling's newest Excelsior Imperial Ciders flavor, Berrymassive- Attending local cidery and retailer tasting events- Learning about cidermaking at participating cideries- Supporting local apple orchards and farmers by shopping localCelebrate the artistry of cidermaking by joining the National Cider Month festivities this October! To find events and cider near you or learn more about National Cider Month, visit www.nationalcidermonth.com . Explore Schilling Hard Cider at www.schillingcider.com Images are HERE and logos are HERE About Schilling Hard CiderCrafted with passion, and rooted in sustainability, Schilling Hard Cider has redefined exceptional cider since 2013. As the #2 cider producer nationwide, Schilling prioritizes quality, dynamic flavors, meticulous craftsmanship, and environmental and social responsibility within the industry. They actively take steps to minimize their carbon footprint through local sourcing, environmental givebacks, and a 100% electric vehicle sales fleet. Schilling has spearheaded multiple initiatives to promote and showcase numerous cideries across the country, reflecting their dedication to lifting the cider industry as a whole.About National Cider MonthNational Cider Month, established by Schilling Cider, is an annual celebration that takes place throughout October highlighting hard cider, cider makers and the apple harvesting season. The initiative is spearheaded by Schilling Hard Cider and is supported by several prominent retailers including Whole Foods Market, Total Wine, Target, Safeway, Rite Aid, Bartells and more. National Cider Month brings forth fresh flavors complemented by cider-focused experiences designed for both cider makers and enjoyers to celebrate the beloved beverage and uplift the industry.

