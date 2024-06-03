Schilling Hard Cider Adds Refreshing Hard Lemonades to Beverage Portfolio
A Premium, Fruit-Forward, Refreshing Alternative to Traditional OptionsSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, Schilling Hard Cider is shaking up the beverage scene with the launch of their new Hard Lemonade lineup. A refreshing alternative to mainstream options, these craft beverages are made with real ingredients and bursting with flavor for an elevated experience.
Unlike many hard lemonades, Schilling's are fermented from fruit, not malt or high amounts of sugar. This unique process results in a lighter, more natural taste profile. With no artificial flavors or colors, and no added carbonation, these hard lemonades are perfect for ingredient-conscious consumers who prioritize quality and taste.
Three Delicious Flavors:
- Imperial Pink Lemonade: This 8.4% ABV beverage offers a zesty twist on a classic. Made with real lemons, hints of hibiscus, and fresh-pressed Pacific Northwest apples, it's a delightfully balanced drink.
- Imperial Blue Raspberry Lemonade: Bursting with real lemons and raspberries, this 8.4% ABV hard lemonade delivers a perfect balance of sweet and tart. A touch of butterfly pea flower adds a beautiful natural blue-purple hue.
- Guava Lemonade: A refreshing twist on a Schilling favorite, the Guava Lemonade now features even more tangy lemons alongside the sweet guava for a delicious 6.9% ABV sipper.
"We leverage the power of fruit fermentation to create truly innovative, clean-label hard lemonades," says Colin Schilling, CEO and Co-Founder of Schilling Hard Cider. "By starting with real fruit, we achieve a richer, more authentic flavor profile compared to other options on the market. We can't wait for you to discover the difference.”
Schilling's new Hard Lemonades were developed with Gen Z consumers in mind. This demographic favors flavored malt-type beverages over traditional beer by a significant margin (69%). Hard Seltzer and Hard Tea/Lemonade rank as their top choices within the Flavored Malt Beverage category. This generation also gravitates towards brands that reflect their values, particularly those emphasizing sustainability. Schilling’s commitment to clean production processes and the use of high-quality ingredients positions their Hard Lemonades as an ideal choice for this value-driven demographic.
Elevate your summer gatherings with Schilling Hard Lemonade. Visit our website to learn more and find a retailer near you www.schillingcider.com. Access images HERE.
About Schilling Hard Cider
Crafted with passion, and rooted in sustainability, Schilling Hard Cider has redefined exceptional cider since 2013. As the largest producer of fresh pressed cider nationwide, Schilling prioritizes quality, dynamic flavors, meticulous craftsmanship, and environmental and social responsibility within the industry. They actively take steps to minimize their carbon footprint through local sourcing, environmental givebacks, and a 100% electric vehicle sales fleet. Schilling has spearheaded multiple initiatives to promote and showcase numerous cideries across the country, reflecting their dedication to lifting the cider industry as a whole.
