Player Play Date: NFL Fans and Their Furry Friends Experience a New Kind of Playdate

Player Play Date-Logo Brightkins-Logo First stop, Kansas City: Sept. 24, 2024

Five-City Tour Connecting NFL Stars, Fans and Their Dogs for a Fun-Filled Experience

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFL fans can gear up for Player Play Date, where the action shifts from the field to the dog park! This five-city tour will allow fans to huddle up with their favorite NFL players and their furry companions for a day filled with tail-wagging excitement. The tour kicks off in Kansas City on September 24, featuring NFL rookie Jaden Hicks.The Player Play Date 2024 Tour Schedule:- Kansas City, MO – September 24, 2024- Philadelphia, PA – October 8, 2024- Dallas, TX – October 22, 2024- Atlanta, GA – November 5, 2024- New Orleans, LA – February 4, 2025Presented by Brightkins, an award-winning pet brand, Player Play Date offers more than just a meet-and-greet. The Kansas City and Philadelphia tour stops will feature Brightkins' interactive toys, training tools and dog-friendly activities. All tour locations will include play zones, photo booths and locally-celebrated DJ spinning tunes for fans and their pets. Additionally, attendees coming out to this event can explore the parks and support local animal rescue shelters.“We’re thrilled to kick off Player Play Date for the 2024 NFL season,” said founder and spokesperson K’ia Stone. “As a sports fan and dog lover, I wanted to create an event where fans can bring together their furry best friends and the athletes they admire to talk about sports and their love for dogs — it’s the best of both worlds!”“We’re excited to partner with Player Play Date to bring together pet lovers and sports fans for a unique and interactive experience,” said Rachel Markowitz, brand manager at Brightkins. “Our goal at Brightkins is to enrich pets' lives through engaging play that promotes mental and physical stimulation. This event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase how our toys can provide pets with the enrichment they need to stay happy, healthy, and active every day.”Sports fans can act now and purchase general or VIP tickets for this experience or learn more details on getting involved, by visiting www.playerplaydate.com ###About Player Play Date:Player Play Date is an interactive event where NFL fans meet up with their favorite NFL player and have a play date with their furry best friends. For more information, visit www.playerplaydate.com About Brightkins:Meet Brightkins! After nearly 40 years designing award-winning toys, Learning Resourcesis excited to bring learning to life for your furry family members. Whether you’re teaching new behaviors, boosting mental stimulation, or promoting active family play, our paws-on interactive toys and training tools will help your pets stay bright and happy.

