MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, September 2, 2024, to Monday, September 9, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 2, 2024, through Monday, September 9, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 48 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, September 2, 2024

A Marlin Arms 1897 .22 caliber rifle, two Browning Arms .22 caliber rifles, a Winchester 30-30 rifle, a Remington Arms .20 caliber shotgun, a rifle, a Star Eiba 9mm caliber handgun, a Colt Trooper .357 caliber revolver, an H. Gilks pistol, and a pistol were recovered in the 4500 block of 49th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-135-262

Tuesday, September 3, 2024

A Glock 47 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Terrell Rayvon Wright, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Contempt of CPO/TPO, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-136-021

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Ahmed Shelton Tate, of Southeast, D.C., for Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-136-034

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun, a Stoeger Arms Cougar .45 caliber handgun, a J. Sevens 320 12-gauge shotgun, a .22 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Canik 55 9mm caliber handgun, a Remington Arms .22 caliber revolver were recovered in the 2100 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Rashid Garnett Woods, of Southeast, D.C., 28-year-old Jewan Mathis, of Southeast, D.C., 35-year-old Mike Woodward, of Southeast, D.C., 22-year-old Elijah Atuan Matheny, of Northeast, D.C., and 30-year-old James Matheny, of Northeast D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Resisting Arrest, Destruction of Property, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Endangerment with a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-136-085

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Anthony Earl Chiles, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 24-136-174

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a .223 caliber assault rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2400 block of Wagner Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Bryant Howard, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Destruction of Property, Endangerment with a Firearm, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-125-994

A Ruger P-95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Fourth Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-136-356

A Norinco AK 7.63 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-136-372

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 14th Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-136-577

A Winchester 94 30/30 caliber shotgun, a Hunter Arms 12-gauge shotgun, and a J. Steven’s 12-gauge shotgun were recovered in the 2800 block of North Glade Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-136-640

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-136-655

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Brian Newman, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-136-737

Thursday, September 5, 2024

A BB gun was recovered in the 4200 block of Foote Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-136-811

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5100 block of Fitch Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-136-886

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Myesha Lchana McCrary, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-137-058

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 12th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Discarding Firearms/Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-137-145

Friday, September 6, 2024

A handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Ninth Street, Southeast. CCCN: 24-137-417

A Smith & Wesson 732-32 .32 caliber revolver and a Crossman Arms 58 BB air rifle were recovered in the 5800 block of Fifth Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-137-540

A Makarov 9mm caliber handgun, an HK P-2000 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, and a .233 caliber rifle were recovered in the 5300 block of Call Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Kenneth Harrison Coleman, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., 25-year-old Darren D. Gater, of Northeast, D.C., and 25-year-old Trevon Lorenzo-Keshawn Lindsey, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Carrying a Rifle or a Shotgun outside a Home or Business, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-137-588

A Century Arms Draco 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace Southeast. CCN: 24-137-596

A Ruger LC-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of H Street Northeast. CCN: 24-137-751

Saturday, September 7, 2024

A Kel-Tec Sub 2000 5.7x28mm caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 2300 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-137-971

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Derrick Ross-Simms, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-138-144

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Kendall Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Daivon Lewis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-138-319

Sunday, September 8, 2024

A Lorcin L-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Vermont Avenue & T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Donovan Goodman, of Manassas, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-138-407

A Glock 29 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 14th & D Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Jaylin Stokes, of, Riverdale, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-138-456

Monday, September 9, 2024

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Eye Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-139-103

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###