**MEDIA ADVISORY**

ILLINOIS, September 12 - State Treasurer Mike FrerichsTo Announce Bright Start Improvements

 

Lower Fees, New Smartphone App, Investment Enhancements Coming to College Savings Program 

 

Livestream link: https://www.illinois.gov/about/live-video.html

 

Video files will be uploaded here: https://cms.illinois.gov/agency/media/video/videos.html

 

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs will unveil upcoming improvements to the Bright Start College Savings program during College Savings Month.

 

The news conference will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. in the third-floor Press Briefing Room at 555 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL.

 

WHO:    Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs

               TIAA Tuition Financing President Chris Lynch

               Bright Start families

 

WHAT: Treasurer Frerichs will discuss fee reductions, access to high-quality investment options, and a new app that will allow parents to manage their college savings  accounts from their phones.

 

WHEN: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.

                            

WHERE: Press Briefing Room, 3rd floor, State Government Building, 555 W. Monroe St, Chicago.

