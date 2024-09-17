Caretech Announces New Partnerships with CareScout and Veterans Care Coordination to Enhance Senior Care in Nebraska

Collaborations Aim to Expand Access to Personalized, High-Quality Care for Seniors and Senior Veterans

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech, a leading provider of senior care services, is excited to announce its new partnerships with CareScout and Veterans Care Coordination. These partnerships will bring together the expertise and resources of all three organizations to provide the best care possible for seniors in Nebraska communities.

CareScout is a national leader in helping families find the right care for their loved ones. Through this partnership, Caretech will have access to CareScout's extensive network of care providers, allowing them to match seniors with the most suitable and high-quality care options. This will greatly benefit seniors and their families who may struggle to find the right care on their own.

“We're bringing together long-term care providers, like Caretech, who deliver high-quality, person-centered care to form the CareScout Quality Network. Everyone deserves care that supports a fulfilling and dignified aging journey.” - Vincent Chock, Market Director of CareScout.

According to Caretech COO, Kerin Zuger, “Long term care is a great way to fund care as you age and your needs change. Our partnership with CareScout provides our clients access to advocates helping them sort through their benefits and personalize a care solution. Our goal at Caretech is to ensure our clients have access to any resources they need to achieve their care goals now, and down the road.”

In addition, Caretech has also partnered with Veterans Care Coordination, a company dedicated to helping veterans and their spouses access the benefits they deserve. This partnership will enable Caretech to better serve the senior veteran population in Nebraska by providing them with the necessary resources and support to receive the best care possible.

"We are thrilled to partner with Caretech, a company that shares our passion and dedication to providing exceptional care for seniors. Together, we are uniquely positioned to enhance the lives of Veterans and their families by offering high-quality, compassionate home care. This collaboration allows us to further our mission, making it easier for Veterans to age at home while ensuring they receive the care and support they deserve." - Kyle Laramie, CEO of Veterans Care Coordination.

“Caretech is passionate about serving our Veterans. In partnership with Veterans Care Coordination, we can help our clients navigate the cumbersome process of locating benefits they may have never known were available to them. From there, we can help Veterans determine eligibility, submit their application, and then manage the ongoing benefit and funds. Our Veterans fought hard for us, it’s our turn to fight hard for them!” - Kerin Zuger, COO of Caretech.

The commitment of each partnership will have a significant impact on the lives of seniors in Nebraska communities by ensuring they receive the best care possible.

Discover more information about CareScout's Quality Network, where every partner upholds stringent standards of care. Additionally, explore Veterans Care Coordination's mission to simplify aging at home for Veterans.

If you're seeking care for a senior loved one or an adult living with disabilities, contact Caretech at 402-697-5121 or visit https://caretechinc.com/contact-us/.

Attention Case Managers: To refer a patient to Caretech, please complete the referral form at https://caretechinc.com/referrals/.

