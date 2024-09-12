Sask DLC Partners with Northlands College to Offer Free Online High School Courses

CANADA, September 12 - Released on September 12, 2024

Adults living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District will continue to have access to free online high school courses, allowing them to upgrade marks, complete Grade 12 or fulfill post-secondary and workforce prerequisite requirements. Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) is renewing its agreement with Northlands College for the 2024-25 school year, to ensure students have consistent access to education that supports their future plans.

Through the agreement, Northlands College is providing $100,000 to cover up to 200 course fees for students over the age of 22 living in the North. Students can choose to take one or more high school courses online through the school year or during Summer School, based on what works best for them.

"Through Sask DLC we are able to provide students access to high-quality learning in their home communities and on a schedule that works best for them," Minister Responsible for Sask DLC Jeremy Cockrill said. "Thanks to Northlands College we are also able to remove the barrier of cost for students in the North, allowing for more students to take advantage of the growing amount of opportunities available all across our province."

Sask DLC offers students flexible online learning options to support adult students in earning high school credits while learning from home, or anywhere they have access to internet. The province's online learning provider offers more than 120 high school courses including core subjects such as math, sciences, English Language Arts and social studies that many students need to access post-secondary training, as well as a selection of more than 70 unique electives to support students earning their Grade 12 while studying what interests them.

In 2023-24, Sask DLC provided online high school education to 61 students who took 92 courses.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Sask DLC as we continue to build access to programming to meet the needs of Northern Saskatchewan's growing and increasingly diverse economy," Northlands College President and CEO Karsten Henriksen said. "From the mining sector, to forestry, health care and the hospitality sector our partnership with Sask DLC supports pathways to further education and employment, ensuring learners are prepared to the economy of today and tomorrow."

Students interested in learning more or registering can find out more at www.saskDLC.ca/northlands-college.

Registration is open throughout the year and students have the opportunity to work with a Sask DLC Academic Advisor to support them in choosing courses that meet their needs.

