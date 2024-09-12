Journey Payroll & HR Expands Family with the Grand Opening of North Shore Massachusetts

Kevin Anthony Anthony family photo

“Humanizing the Workplace” With the Experienced Leadership of Kevin Anthony at the Helm

We are beyond excited to welcome Kevin to the Journey Payroll & HR family,” — Kevin Welch, CEO at Journey Payroll & HR.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey Payroll & HR is thrilled to announce the expansion of our franchise network to North Shore, Massachusetts with the addition of Kevin Anthony as owner. With his family and community ties, Kevin embodies the local-centric, service-focused philosophy Journey brings to every franchise location."We are beyond excited to welcome Kevin to the Journey Payroll & HR family," said Kevin Welch, CEO at Journey Payroll & HR. "His wealth of industry experience and dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with our core values. We’re confident that he will be instrumental in driving growth and success for our clients in the community."The North Shore expansion marks the tenth community-based Journey office and is poised to offer a full suite of payroll and HR services tailored to meet the unique needs of area businesses. Kevin’s leadership will undoubtedly provide local businesses with the personalized and comprehensive support that Journey Payroll & HR is known for.When asked about his decision to take on franchise ownership, Kevin said, “Over the years, I've sold, managed, and handled just about every service a business needs to run smoothly. I’m dedicated to helping people and businesses grow and improve every day. I think that drive for success and teamwork stems from my background in sports—which have always been a big part of my life, whether playing or coaching.”He expands stating, “There are countless professional opportunities to network, share experiences, and offer knowledge and services to support each other. I believe Journey Payroll & HR has an amazing team, great solutions, and the technology to help companies thrive; now and in the future.”Journey Payroll & HR is experiencing rapid growth by attracting top sales talent from the Payroll and HR industry. The mindset is changing, and professionals who have built their careers by helping national payroll companies grow, are now choosing to build their careers for themselves and their families. Journey’s franchise model offers the benefits of owning your client book, with the option to pass it down to your children or sell it. The core of Journey has always been its people, and this is further enhanced by bringing on new franchise owners like Kevin Anthony.

