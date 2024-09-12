OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & SAFETY ANNOUNCES 2024 NEW PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

New Product of the Year

Occupational Health & Safety, providing worker safety-triad insights since 1932 is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 New Product of the Year Awards.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Occupational Health & Safety , providing worker safety-triad insights since 1932, brought to you by Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 New Product of the Year Awards.This year, 26 companies are being recognized under the program, which honors the outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve workplace safety."We had a lot of competition in the technology categories, such as AI Technology, EHS Apps and EHS Software, this year," said David Kopf, publisher and executive editor of Occupational Health & Safety. "That doesn't surprise me as data-driven solutions and automation continue to enhance and augment workplace safety. You certainly see that in our magazine and online coverage as well as webinars and podcasts. I'm eager to see what develops next!"All winning products will receive editorial coverage in the November/December 2024 issue of Occupational Health & Safety magazine and will be recognized on ohsonline.com and in 2024 New Product of the Year Awards winners marketing and promotions.The 2024 Award WinnersAI TechnologyAskAva from AvettaCombustible DustFloodStream Liquid Atomizing Nozzle, 1/8 NPT from EXAIRCommunication DevicesTalk Through Your Ears7000 from CavComEHS AppsWorkforce Safety Management Platform from SafetyIQEHS Software(TIE)Genny AI from Benchmark GensuiteLINK360 Process PLUS from Brady Worldwide, Inc.Electrical/Arc Flash SafetyFlame Resistant 10 Cal Arc·Rated Safety Coveralls from SureWerxEmergency Response & PreparednessPIGHydrofluoric Acid Neutralizing Spill Kit in Bucket from New PigEmergency Showers & EyewashAXIONMSR Stainless Steel Walk-Through Booth Enclosed Shower and Eye/Face Wash (Model 8606SS) from Haws CorporationFacility SafetyOmniPro Vision AI from Matrix Design TeamFall Protection SystemsV-TEC™ Personal Fall Limiter from MSA SafetyFall Protection: Harness/LanyardsB7-Comfort Tower Climbing Harness from GuardianFoot ProtectionKenton Work Sneaker from KEEN UtilityHand Protection: Chemical/LiquidAlphaTec 53-002 from AnsellHand Protection: Cut/PunctureTenActiv™ S21TAXRFN from Superior GloveHazmat SafetyPIG™ Obsidian™ Lithium Battery Containment Bag Kit from New PigHead ProtectionSTUDSON SHK-1 Full Brim Safety Helmet from STUDSONHealth and Safety/ContainmentPIGPoly IBC Tote Soft-Top Spill Pallet from New PigHearing ProtectionBioSoft™ Pinchfit™ Bio-Based Ear Plugs from Protective Industrial ProductsHeat StressTHORZT™ Rapid Rehydration Solo Shots from Protective Industrial ProductsHigh Viz75-5337 High Pile Fleece Jacket, Yellow, ANSI 3, R from MajesticIndustrial Hygiene: Instruments Gas Monitors / InstrumentationG6 Wearable Single-Gas Detector with Protect and Protect Plus from Blackline SafetyLightingSurvivor Pivot from StreamlightLockout/TagoutLINK360 Process PLUS from Brady Worldwide, Inc.Lone Worker SafetyMobile and Lone Worker Solution from SafetyIQMaterial HandlingVaristat Benchtop Ionizer from EXAIRPPE for WomenBisley X-Airflow™ Women’s Stretch Ripstop Vented Work Pants from Protective Industrial ProductsProtective ApparelDuPont™ Tyvek400 SFR from DuPont Personal ProtectionProtective SleevesMagidM-GARD21G Hi-Vis Ultra-Thin Sleeves with Thumb Slot – ANSI Cut Level A4 & A6 from Magid Glove and SafetySlips/Trips/FallsICE-BREAKER™ TRANSITIONAL TRACTION from Winter WalkingSpill Control/ContainmentAndax Spill Tray™ from Andax IndustriesTrainingControl of Hazardous Energy (Lockout/Tagout) from e-HazardWearable TechnologyG6 Wearable Single-Gas Detector with Protect and Protect Plus from Blackline SafetyWorker HealthIndustrial Hygiene Calculation Engine from CorityWorkforce Management SystemsPermit to Work from CorityInformation on the 2025 New Product of the Year Awards will be available on www.ohsonline.com next year.For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Chief Marketing Officer, at mbastionell@Converge360.com.###About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.About Occupational Health & SafetyFounded in 1932, Occupational Health & Safety provides the workplace health and safety market with the latest news, information and insights. While it covers a wide variety of topics, every issue of its print/digital magazine, as well as all our online media and services, is committed to covering the foundational safety triad of industrial hygiene, PPE and training to keep workers safe and productive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.