Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,072 in the last 365 days.

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & SAFETY ANNOUNCES 2024 NEW PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

New Product of the Year

Occupational Health & Safety, providing worker safety-triad insights since 1932 is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 New Product of the Year Awards.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Occupational Health & Safety, providing worker safety-triad insights since 1932, brought to you by Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 New Product of the Year Awards.

This year, 26 companies are being recognized under the program, which honors the outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve workplace safety.

"We had a lot of competition in the technology categories, such as AI Technology, EHS Apps and EHS Software, this year," said David Kopf, publisher and executive editor of Occupational Health & Safety. "That doesn't surprise me as data-driven solutions and automation continue to enhance and augment workplace safety. You certainly see that in our magazine and online coverage as well as webinars and podcasts. I'm eager to see what develops next!"

All winning products will receive editorial coverage in the November/December 2024 issue of Occupational Health & Safety magazine and will be recognized on ohsonline.com and in 2024 New Product of the Year Awards winners marketing and promotions.

The 2024 Award Winners
AI Technology
AskAva from Avetta

Combustible Dust
FloodStream Liquid Atomizing Nozzle, 1/8 NPT from EXAIR

Communication Devices
Talk Through Your Ears® 7000 from CavCom

EHS Apps
Workforce Safety Management Platform from SafetyIQ

EHS Software
(TIE)
Genny AI from Benchmark Gensuite®
LINK360 Process PLUS from Brady Worldwide, Inc.

Electrical/Arc Flash Safety
Flame Resistant 10 Cal Arc·Rated Safety Coveralls from SureWerx

Emergency Response & Preparedness
PIG® Hydrofluoric Acid Neutralizing Spill Kit in Bucket from New Pig

Emergency Showers & Eyewash
AXION® MSR Stainless Steel Walk-Through Booth Enclosed Shower and Eye/Face Wash (Model 8606SS) from Haws Corporation

Facility Safety
OmniPro Vision AI from Matrix Design Team

Fall Protection Systems
V-TEC™ Personal Fall Limiter from MSA Safety

Fall Protection: Harness/Lanyards
B7-Comfort Tower Climbing Harness from Guardian

Foot Protection
Kenton Work Sneaker from KEEN Utility

Hand Protection: Chemical/Liquid
AlphaTec 53-002 from Ansell

Hand Protection: Cut/Puncture
TenActiv™ S21TAXRFN from Superior Glove

Hazmat Safety
PIG™ Obsidian™ Lithium Battery Containment Bag Kit from New Pig

Head Protection
STUDSON SHK-1 Full Brim Safety Helmet from STUDSON

Health and Safety/Containment
PIG® Poly IBC Tote Soft-Top Spill Pallet from New Pig

Hearing Protection
BioSoft™ Pinchfit™ Bio-Based Ear Plugs from Protective Industrial Products

Heat Stress
THORZT™ Rapid Rehydration Solo Shots from Protective Industrial Products

High Viz
75-5337 High Pile Fleece Jacket, Yellow, ANSI 3, R from Majestic

Industrial Hygiene: Instruments Gas Monitors / Instrumentation
G6 Wearable Single-Gas Detector with Protect and Protect Plus from Blackline Safety

Lighting
Survivor Pivot from Streamlight

Lockout/Tagout
LINK360 Process PLUS from Brady Worldwide, Inc.

Lone Worker Safety
Mobile and Lone Worker Solution from SafetyIQ

Material Handling
Varistat Benchtop Ionizer from EXAIR

PPE for Women
Bisley X-Airflow™ Women’s Stretch Ripstop Vented Work Pants from Protective Industrial Products

Protective Apparel
DuPont™ Tyvek® 400 SFR from DuPont Personal Protection

Protective Sleeves
Magid® M-GARD® 21G Hi-Vis Ultra-Thin Sleeves with Thumb Slot – ANSI Cut Level A4 & A6 from Magid Glove and Safety

Slips/Trips/Falls
ICE-BREAKER™ TRANSITIONAL TRACTION from Winter Walking

Spill Control/Containment
Andax Spill Tray™ from Andax Industries

Training
Control of Hazardous Energy (Lockout/Tagout) from e-Hazard

Wearable Technology
G6 Wearable Single-Gas Detector with Protect and Protect Plus from Blackline Safety

Worker Health
Industrial Hygiene Calculation Engine from Cority

Workforce Management Systems
Permit to Work from Cority

Information on the 2025 New Product of the Year Awards will be available on www.ohsonline.com next year.

For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Chief Marketing Officer, at mbastionell@Converge360.com.

###

About Converge360
For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

About Occupational Health & Safety
Founded in 1932, Occupational Health & Safety provides the workplace health and safety market with the latest news, information and insights. While it covers a wide variety of topics, every issue of its print/digital magazine, as well as all our online media and services, is committed to covering the foundational safety triad of industrial hygiene, PPE and training to keep workers safe and productive.

Mallory Bastionell
1105 Media
+1 3104151765
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & SAFETY ANNOUNCES 2024 NEW PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more