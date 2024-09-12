SW Sustainability Solutions Honors Distributors for Exemplary Sustainability Efforts

UNION CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SW Sustainability Solutions, a B Corp Certified Company, is proud to announce the recipients of the prestigious Sustainability Impact Award, celebrating the exceptional contributions of our distributors in promoting and utilizing our EcoTek® Sustainable Gloves . This accolade, titled the "EcoTekBuilding a Better World – Celebrating Our Customers' Sustainable Achievements," recognizes the outstanding dedication of our partners to sustainability and stewardship.The Sustainability Impact Award honors those who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to reducing environmental impact through the distribution and use of our EcoTekSustainable Gloves. This year, we are thrilled to recognize the following exemplary distributors:• Fisher Scientific, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific• US Safety Gear• Fastenal• R.S. Hughes• AvantorThese distinguished partners have demonstrated exceptional leadership in sustainability, contributing significantly to building a better, more sustainable world. Their efforts align seamlessly with SW’s mission to provide innovative, eco-friendly solutions that advance both industry standards and environmental stewardship.“At SW Sustainability Solutions, we are deeply committed to sustainability and innovation. Our EcoTekSustainable Gloves are a testament to this commitment, designed to reduce environmental impact without compromising on quality or performance,” said Belle Chou, President of SW Sustainability Solutions. “We are immensely proud to honor Fisher Scientific, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, US Safety Gear, Fastenal, R.S. Hughes, and Avantor for their remarkable achievements and dedication to sustainability.”As a B Corp Certified Company, SW Sustainability Solutions continues to lead the industry in sustainable practices, constantly striving to enhance the environmental and social impact of our products. The Sustainability Impact Award underscores our commitment to celebrating and supporting those who share our vision for a sustainable future.For more information about SW Sustainability Solutions and our EcoTekSustainable Gloves, please visit swssglobal.com About SW Sustainability Solutions:SW Sustainability Solutions is a leading provider of sustainable hand protection. Committed to environmental responsibility, the company leverages innovation to provide high-performance products that protect both users and the planet. SW Sustainability Solutions is dedicated to sustainability and operates with a mission to make a positive impact on society and the environment.

