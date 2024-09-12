The Megan L Patton Celebrates Brain Cancer Survivors by Raising Funds for the End Brain Cancer Initiative

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Dellann Elliott Mydland, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.orgThe Megan L Patton Celebrates Brain Cancer Survivors by Raising Funds for the End Brain Cancer Initiative Originally from Seattle, Megan L Patton is a long-tRedime Oregon resident who was diagnosed with a grade 2/3 Anaplastic Astrocytoma brain tumor 27 years ago.She decided to reach out to the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) after her second surgery in 2003. Over the course of her journey, she has worked with EBCI to find care and support for her brain cancer.“EBCI has been an invaluable resource and source of support as I have been in this battle against brain cancer,” said Megan. “Early on, they connected me with the Dana Farber Institute and Dr. Patrick Wen, who have been a constant resource in expert treatment and care throughout my fight. I continue to turn to EBCI's ‘DIRECT CONNECT’ one-on-one patient support services and website as a resource and source of hope and support as a brain tumor survivor”Over the years, Megan has hosted fundraisers and events on behalf of the Megan L Patton Fund, donating more than $150k to the End Brain Cancer Initiative. She hopes to continue adding to that total as a way to honor the lives of friends and family who have lost their battles to this terrible disease, as well as to celebrate herself and others who are gratefully still fighting. People can support the fund by donating at endbraincancer.ejoinme.org/meganlpatton and writing “Megan L Patton Fund” on the comment line.“Coming out the other side as a survivor, my appreciation for the support from families, friends, and organizations that prioritize finding a cure has grown even stronger,” said Megan. “I have continued to partner with the End Brain Cancer Initiative as a Survivorship Ambassador, allowing me to stay on top of the best treatments and research. When I hear of others diagnosed with a brain tumor, I can immediately get them in touch with EBCI, so they are not fighting alone.”The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams.Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, +1 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

