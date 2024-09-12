Listening Sessions Scheduled to Seek Public Input on Next Statewide Animal Feeding Operations Permit



Sessions set for Eastern Shore, Western Maryland to hear ideas from the community on permit renewal to be issued next year



BALTIMORE (Sept. 12, 2024) – The Maryland Department of the Environment today announced a series of four listening sessions will be held in Princess Anne, Easton, Frederick and virtually to receive public input on the next version of a statewide general permit that regulates animal feeding operations.

“We have added an opportunity for public comment before a draft permit is written to maximize transparency for all stakeholders, including farmers and nearby communities,” said Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain. “The goal is to develop a permit regulating animal feeding operations that is fair for everyone and ensures healthy products as well as healthy communities.”

Pursuant to the federal Clean Water Act, regulated operations include large poultry houses, dairy farms, cattle operations and other agricultural operations that confine animals. The current general permit was issued in 2020 with an expiration date of July 7, 2025. Stakeholders will have additional opportunities to comment on actual permit provisions when the draft permit is expected to go to public comment early next calendar year.

This type of permit requires the submission of comprehensive nutrient management plans and steps to be taken to prevent a discharge to waterways. The regulations and general discharge permit for these facilities are part of a comprehensive statewide effort to address all sources of pollution that can impair Maryland waterways and the Chesapeake Bay. A virtual listening session will be held on Oct. 24. All of the sessions will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., including:

Sept. 23 – Princess Anne

University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Henson Center Ballroom

30690 University Blvd S

Princess Anne, MD 21853

Oct. 9 – Easton



Talbot Community Center, Wye Oak Room

10028 Ocean Gateway

Easton, MD 21601

Oct. 21 – Frederick



Frederick County Government, Winchester Hall

12 E. Church St,

Frederick, MD 21701

Additional information is available on our website.





