TIMESHARE PURCHASE REGRETS PICK UP AFTER SUMMER VACATION SEASON

We tend to see a bump in inquiries from consumers who realize they have made a huge financial mistake after enduring a stressful, high-pressure sales pitch while on vacation.” — Chuck McDowell, Wesley Founder & CEO

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a record-breaking summer vacation season, many consumers are experiencing buyer’s remorse for timeshare agreements they were coerced into while traveling. That's when Wesley Financial Group comes into the picture.“We tend to see a bump in inquiries from consumers who realize they have made a huge financial mistake after enduring a stressful, high-pressure sales pitch while on vacation,” said Chuck McDowell, Wesley Financial Group LLC (WFG) founder and CEO, a leader in timeshare cancellations.While McDowell acknowledges some legitimate timeshare companies employ ethical sales practices, the majority rely on unscrupulous tactics to pressure consumers into signing agreements with long-term financial implications.“I’m very open that I was a timeshare salesman before I started Wesley Financial Group,” said McDowell. “I’m well-versed in the intentionally deceitful practices used to get someone to sign a timeshare agreement. They simply won’t let up until you sign. They’ll even open a credit card so you can make the down payment. It happens so fast most consumers don’t even understand what they’ve done until months later.”That’s why McDowell started Wesley Financial Group 12 years ago. “Once I realized the harm I was doing to families by selling a timeshare they didn’t need and couldn’t afford, I started WFG to be a consumer advocate and help others,” McDowell said. “Unfortunately, other companies that claim to be experts in timeshare cancellations have emerged, but can’t deliver, meaning consumers get hurt on both sides making things worse rather than better.”With that in mind, McDowell shares four steps consumers should consider to rid themselves of a timeshare:• Contact the timeshare company and see if they have a cancellation program• Hire a lawyer to represent and dispute the validity of the timeshare purchase• Try to sell or rent your timeshare on the internet• Use a reputable timeshare cancellation companyMcDowell’s take on each approach:Do It Yourself“If you have passed the rescission period - usually three to 10 days - to cancel your timeshare agreement, you can attempt to use the timeshare company’s deed-back program. Most timeshare companies have specific qualifications making it difficult to qualify for these programs. Many actually use deed-back programs as an upsell opportunity. If you don’t qualify, WFG recommends identifying benefits promised in your timeshare agreement but not delivered. Then, you can engage in a letter-writing campaign with the timeshare company, but this can be time-consuming and exhausting.”Hire a Lawyer“Based on experience, we believe lawyers can be extremely limited in what they can do to get clients out of a timeshare agreement. Often, these law firms send cease-and-desist letters to the billion-dollar timeshare giants. These are generally sent to the legal departments, where they become bogged down. That said, we’ve have seen cases where – on occasion – a lawyer can be successful in termination.”Sell or Rent Your Timeshare“It is possible for you to sell or rent your timeshare online, but there are quite a few caveats. At any given moment, there are thousands of timeshares for sale online for as little as $1, with some even offering incentives of up to $2,000 for someone to take their timeshare. And, while you are waiting to sell (or give), you are still having to pay maintenance fees and mortgage debt. There are also sites that help consumers rent their timeshares, but to do this, you have to make sure you have secured your weeks. It’s very difficult for the returns to cover fees or provide additional income.”Use a Timeshare Cancellation Company“Obviously, we are biased toward this option. If you search online for ‘cancel my timeshare,’ you will pull up countless options promising to get you out of your timeshare. Over the past decade, hundreds of companies have been created on this premise. Unfortunately, a majority of these companies are illegitimate and not equipped with the right tools to cancel your timeshare. Just as you were lied to when you purchased your timeshare, owners like you are once again deceived and saddled with your original obligations. That said, there are a few companies that deliver consistent and high-quality results.”McDowell offers these recommendations for those considering hiring a timeshare cancellation company:●Read the Reviews — WFG encourages consumers to thoroughly read through reviews from as many sources as possible such as Google Reviews, BestCompany, and Trustpilot. The more reviews they have, the more you can tell if you are dealing with a legitimate, reputable, and trustworthy company.●Know the Process — Many “timeshare exit companies” simply outsource your business to lawyers or attempt to sell or rent your timeshare on your behalf. WFG encourages consumers to get a full understanding of the process and make sure that the company has an in-house team with a proven track record.●Understand the Guarantee — Most companies charge an upfront fee for their services and offer some sort of guarantee. WFG urges consumers to carefully read the guarantee to ensure they understand how it works and what nullifies it. In addition, a clear timeline needs to be established for when the timeshare must be canceled. By reading reviews, consumers can get a feel for who does and does not stand by their guarantee.WFG has differentiated itself from others in the timeshare cancellation industry by utilizing a detailed vetting process to ensure it can help relieve clients of their timeshare before accepting them as clients. The company is so confident in its process that it offers a money-back guarantee if WFG cannot help to free clients from their timeshare agreements within a mutually agreed-upon timeline.Unlike most others, Wesley prefers to handle all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. This formula has proven successful as evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet, as well as client testimonials, which the company constantly receives.Wesley Financial Group is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Visit www.wesleyfinancialgroup.com for more information.

