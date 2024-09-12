The Most Innovative Content Marketing Celebrated at the 2024 Content Marketing Awards

Content Marketing Institute Announces Top 7 Winners in the 2024 Content Marketing Awards

Content Marketing Institute reveals winners during special livestream ceremony

We’re excited to honor this year’s class of top winning projects, agencies, brands, and marketers.” — Stephanie Stahl, managing director, Content Marketing Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just awarded the top seven winners in the prestigious 2024 Content Marketing Awards program during a livestream ceremony. The Content Marketing Awards (CMAs) is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program. The CMAs are presented each year by CMI, the leaders in content marketing, to recognize the best projects, agencies, and marketers around the world.Here are the 2024 top Content Marketing Award winners:-Project of the Year: Salesblazer – Produced by Salesforce-Agency of the Year (Less than 100 Employees): Message Lab-Agency of the Year (More than 100 Employees): Manifest-B2B Branded Content Campaign of the Year: TIAA TMRW, Editions 1 and 2 – Produced by TIAA-B2C Branded Content Campaign of the Year: “FWA!” Bringing Flexible Work Arrangements to Life – Produced by Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower and agency, SPH Media-B2B Content Marketer of the Year: Micky Onvural, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, TIAA-B2C Content Marketer of the Year: Jim Bentubo, Senior Director of Content & Production, AllyCongratulations to the winners of the top seven Content Marketing Award prizes and the more than 60 individual category winners announced in August. You can see the full list of the 2024 winners here: https://cmi.media/1642 “It’s an honor to celebrate these award-winning content marketing projects and the marketers behind them,” said Stephanie Stahl, managing director, Content Marketing Institute. “We understand and appreciate just how much hard work goes on behind the scenes to produce these innovative and successful content programs, so we’re excited to honor this year’s class of top winning projects, agencies, brands, and marketers. It’s truly been another great year of inspirational marketing work in the industry.”The winners will also be celebrated at Content Marketing World, October 21-23 in San Diego, California. Learn more about CMWorld at ContentMarketingWorld.com The 2025 Content Marketing Awards program will open in Spring 2025. Brand marketers and agencies can visit the website to be notified when next year’s program opens: ContentMarketingAwards.com About Content Marketing InstituteContent Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, the Marketing Analytics & Data Science (MADS) conference and CMI virtual events, including ContentTECH Summit. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit www.contentmarketinginstitute.com

