Hicks Landscapes Honored with the ‘Empire State Excellence in Landscaping’ Platinum Award

Hicks Landscapes Secluded Sanctuary Multiple Award Winning Project - view of the lower patio Hicks Landscapes Secluded Sanctuary Multiple Award Winning Project - natural winding steps connecting the two patios

New York State Nursery and Landscape Association statewide program recognizes the best work in the landscaping industry

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hicks Nurseries , Long Island’s premier garden center is excited to announce that its landscape design/build division, Hicks Landscapes , has received the Empire State Excellence in Landscaping platinum award from the New York State Nursery and Landscape Association, Inc. (NYSNLA).NYSNLA’s Empire State Excellence in Landscaping Awards is a statewide program that recognizes the best work in the landscaping industry evaluated by a jury of distinguished professionals in the field of landscape construction, education, landscape architecture and horticulture. The judges determine the quality of materials (both plant and construction), design, completeness of installation, workmanship, and horticultural correctness in the landscape installation.Hicks Landscapes received the top honor for the category “Best Residential Hardscape Over $75,000” for their design and installation of a multi-level back yard project intricately interconnected by a path of natural winding steps. The project, called “ Secluded Sanctuary ,” was a complete renovation featuring masonry steps, retaining walls, grading, tree removal, multiple dry wells, custom fireplace, sitting area, pergola, outdoor kitchen and plantings.Hicks Landscapes General Manager William Winiecki said, “We are thrilled with the platinum award from NYSNLA for this project. Secluded Sanctuary also received a gold “Environmental Enhancement” award from the Long Island Nursery and Landscape Association earlier this year.” He continued, “To be recognized by both these prestigious associations is an incredible honor.”In fact, Hicks Landscapes has been recognized with many awards, including three this year from the Long Island Nursery and Landscape Association. In addition to the industry awards, they have the highest customer ratings out of any landscape design/build company on Long Island, New York.Hicks Landscapes will be honored, and their award presented at the Empire State Excellence in Landscaping Awards Ceremony at the 2024 Annual Conference & Expo, being held October 21, 2024 at the Albany Capital Center.ABOUT NYSNLANew York State Nursery and Landscape Association is a statewide professional trade association. NYSNLA is dedicated to advancing New York's nursery and landscape industries through promotion of sound business practices supported by education, relationships and advocacy. It represents the interests and needs of landscape professionals, lawn care professionals, nurseries, garden centers, equipment dealers and suppliers, and many other types of businesses.ABOUT HICKS NURSERIESHicks Nurseries is Long Island's premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve success in their homes and gardens, Hicks Nurseries provides expert and friendly advice along with an exceptional selection of quality products including indoor and outdoor plants, outdoor furniture, planters, lawn care, seasonal décor including artificial Christmas trees and more. Their multiple-award winning Hicks Landscapes division offers complete landscape design/build services and their wholesale division, Hicks Commercial Sales, serves horticultural professionals. Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY. Follow on social media @hicksnurseries and learn more at https://hicksnurseries.com/

