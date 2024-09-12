MEC Tertuis Simmers gives project update on Clarence Drive and Palmiet River bridge

Project update on Clarence Drive and Palmiet River bridge

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) is hard at work reinstating and rehabilitating parts of the R44, Clarence Drive, after heavy rainfall in the Overberg municipal area in September 2023 caused excessive damage, restricting access to parts of the road.

The project commenced on 1 November 2023, and repair work includes the following:

• Clearing of rock, mud and vegetation debris;

• Trimming cut faces where slips have occurred;

• Reinstating fill embankments and road pavement layers;

• Installing gabion protection works;

• Installing pipe culverts;

• Repairing stone-pitched safety walls; and

• Reinstating the abutment fill at the Palmiet River Bridge and installing gabion protection works.

To date, Palmiet Bridge works have been completed, as well as the construction of protection gabions at several parts of the road. The construction of bitumen treated bases (BTB), asphalt layers and further gabion protection and backfill works have commenced and will soon be completed.

This R85 million-project was granted an extension and is set to be completed in early December this year.

Western Cape MEC of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, said, “Roadworks, such as the R44, Clarence Drive project, is not just about fixing a road that has been damaged. A safe and functioning road network is critical to the Western Cape’s economic development. Roads allow for transport of goods and services, it provides access to our rich tourism sector, and it connects people to their places of work and to job opportunities. These projects are, therefore, a top priority for my department, and I am pleased to see the progress being made at the Clarence Drive project.”

Media queries:

Mr. Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial MEC Tertuis Simmers

Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

021 483 8067 (o)

082 431 0068 (m)

Mr. Jandré Bakker

Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

Email: Jandre.Bakker@westerncape.gov.za

