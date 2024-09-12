AUVSI Announces Green UAS Certification for Hoverfly Spectre Tethered Drone

Hoverfly Spectre UAS

The first tethered UAS Platform verified as secure and NDAA compliant ahead of Blue UAS list refresh

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) today announced that it has granted Green UAS certification to Hoverfly Technologies’ Spectre Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS). The platform is the first tethered drone to be verified as meeting the highest levels of cybersecurity and the supply chain requirements in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on either AUVSI’s Green UAS list or the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) Blue UAS list.

The Green UAS certification process included a review of Spectre’s product security, including all components and subcomponents, remote operations security, supply chain risk management and a review of Hoverfly’s corporate cyber hygiene.

As the Defense Innovation Unit is conducting a refresh of vendors and platforms on the Blue UAS Cleared List, the agency has stated that it is, “prioritizing UAS that have already been vetted as meeting the highest levels of cybersecurity and NDAA supply chain requirements.” AUVSI’s Green UAS certification is intended to provide the same security assurances as DIU's Blue UAS certification. It is officially listed under the Refresh Challenge’s Technical Capabilities, giving Green UAS verified platforms the same priority consideration as current Blue UAS vendors.

“AUVSI is committed to supporting the growth of a secure drone supply chain – and robust verification and certification is key to reaching that goal. We commend Hoverfly for successfully completing the Green UAS process and ensuring their drone meets the highest levels of cyber and supply chain security," said Casie Ocaña, Director, Trusted Programs at AUVSI. "With more than a dozen other companies in various stages of the review process, we expect to announce the certification of additional drones and components as Green approved in the coming weeks and months, which will expand the offerings of vetted UAS that serve sectors in public safety, critical infrastructure, and agriculture.”

Hoverfly CEO Steve Walters stated, "We want to thank AUVSI for its leadership in developing the Green UAS List process, which provides an essential pathway for small defense businesses like Hoverfly to demonstrate NDAA compliance. The Green List certification demonstrates our commitment to exceeding the highest standards of supply chain security and cybersecurity. As the first tethered drone company to achieve this milestone, Hoverfly has made it a priority to integrate robust security measures into every aspect of our design and production. This ensures that our drones not only meet the operational needs of our customers but also protect critical systems from emerging threats."

In June 2024, AUVSI and DIU published a memo outlining procurement guidance and recommendations for federal government agencies; state, local, and tribal government agencies; public safety agencies; and private industry conducting sensitive missions using drones. The memo followed the passage of the American Security Drone Act (ASDA) into law in December 2023 and publication of warning memos from federal agencies about the cyber risks of Chinese-manufactured UAS.

In April 2024, AUVSI and DIU signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create a process for drone component manufacturers holding Green UAS certification to share their data directly with DIU. The MOU has facilitated the inclusion of multiple Green certified components on DIU's Blue UAS Framework list, including the Aeronav ground control station from UXV Technologies, the HD45 gimbal from Trillium Engineering, the Embedded Mesh Rider radio from Doodle Labs, the StreamCaster LITE 4200 radio from Silvus Technologies, and the WIRIS Enterprise camera from Workswell.

About Green UAS

In close collaboration with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), AUSI provides Green UAS as a solution to fill the gaps between the Blue UAS Cleared List and drones that meet non-DOD needs. AUVSI’s goal is to assess and certify additional platforms and components beyond those on the Blue UAS list as secure, widening the offering of secure, vetted drones available for procurement by non-DOD agencies.

AUVSI Green UAS helps to secure UAS for the rest of the non-DoD market, to include other federal agencies. Green UAS builds upon DIU’s Blue UAS program, while not precluding the ability of any company that obtains Green UAS certification to also seek out Blue UAS certification.

The Green UAS program mirrors DIU’s Blue UAS requirements for the certification process and also expands upon it, including a Remote Operations and Connectivity assessment that has become increasingly important across use cases.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems, autonomous technologies, and robotics. AUVSI represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.

