Maryland State Police Searching For Suspect Wanted In Connection With Assault In Somerset County

September 12, 2024

(WESTOVER, MD) — Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in helping to locate a man wanted in connection with a first-degree assault that occurred in Somerset County earlier this week.

The suspect, identified as Garland Edward Parks, 58, of Rumbly, Maryland, has an arrest warrant issued for him for first-degree assault. Parks is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and approximately 160 pounds. Parks is commonly known by the nickname “Fast Eddie.”

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to a residence on Rehobeth Road for a report of an assault. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, who is not being identified at this time, was assaulted and held at knifepoint. They were transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment of their injuries.

During the course of the investigation, Garland “Fast Eddie” Parks was identified as the suspect.

Investigators urge anyone with information pertaining to Parks’ location to contact the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Garland “Fast Eddie” Parks

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov