Laurie Robinson Haden Founder of Corporate Counsel Women of Color Celebrates 2 Decades of Impact, Empowerment & Progress

Laurie Robinson Haden Founder and CEO of CCWC

The agenda for this milestone event underscores our dedication to promoting inclusion and leadership in the legal field” — Laurie Robinson Haden

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Counsel Women of Color (CCWC) is filled with immense pride, gratitude, and anticipation as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. Over the past two decades, CCWC has become a beacon of transformation within the legal profession, redefining the industry and providing a crucial platform for women of color attorneys to connect, share their experiences, and support one another in navigating the challenges of corporate law.

CCWC has built a community of empowered and successful women. As it reflects on its arduous journey, it also looks forward to a bright future where women of color continue to thrive, excel, and lead within the legal field.

The much-anticipated 20th-anniversary celebration in Las Vegas on October 2-5, 2024 is more than just a milestone—it’s a moment to honor the achievements, celebrate the accomplishments of CCWC members, and reaffirm the commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable legal profession. The event will feature networking opportunities, professional development sessions, and collaborative initiatives, all aimed at creating a supportive and nurturing environment where women of color can thrive and succeed.

“The agenda for this milestone event underscores our dedication to promoting inclusion and leadership in the legal field. Highlights include keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive workshops designed to inspire, educate, and empower our members to reach new heights in their careers,” says Laurie Robinson Haden, CCWC founder and CEO.

Main-stage headliners include Suze Orman, New York Times Best-Selling Author and Personal Finance Expert; Taye Diggs, Hollywood Actor, Producer, and Philanthropist; Issa Rae, CEO of HOORAE, Producer, Actor, and Writer; Desiree Ralls-Morrison, Diamond Award Honoree and McDonald’s Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; Carla Harris, Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley; and Donnie McClurkin, Grammy Award-Winning Artist known for his powerful and inspirational music.

Networking activities include:

• Speed Mentoring

• Speed Networking

• Networking for Chief Legal Officers

• Topgolf

CCWC’s commitment extends beyond the present, as it continues to support the pipeline of future legal professionals. In addition, CCWC provides support to law students and aspiring attorneys through its work with elementary, middle, and high schools. For beginning law firm associates, CCWC offers conferences, mentorships, and continuing legal education to support their growth and development.

Laurie states, “As we honor this 20-year milestone, we also renew our dedication to the essential work ahead—dismantling barriers, advocating for equity, and nurturing a culture of empowerment and inclusivity.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.