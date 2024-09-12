Lane Closures on Interstate 77 and Jackson County Route 12, Crooked Run Road, on Thursday, September 12, 2024

Page Content

There will be lane closures on Interstate 77 and Jackson County Route 12, Crooked Run Road, across the Crooked Run Overpass Bridges, northbound and southbound, at milepost 144.22, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 12, 2024, for a bridge inspection.



Flaggers will be present on Jackson County Route 12, Crooked Run Road, and there should not be any significant delays for motorists traveling on Interstate 77 or Jackson County Route 12; however, motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​