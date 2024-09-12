Right Lane on Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Thursday, September 12, 2024

Page Content The right lane will be closed on southbound Interstate 81, between mile marker 2 and mile marker 0, in Berkeley County, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Thursday, September 12, 2024, to allow for an emergency repair. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

