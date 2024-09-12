Decedent Identified* MPD Investigating Fatal Crash in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in Northeast.

The preliminary investigation determined that on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at approximately 6:41 p.m., the operator of a 2012 Infiniti FX35 was traveling at a high rate of speed on Eastern Avenue, Northeast, approaching the intersection of Bunker Hill Road. The Infiniti ran a red light and struck a 2022 Hyundai Tucson that was crossing the intersection on a green light. The Infiniti then lost control, crossed the double yellow lines and struck a 2024 Fengyuan Rossi scooter that was occupied by two females, causing the females to be ejected from the scooter. The Infiniti then struck a tree and stopped in a field.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene and transported the operator of the Infiniti and one of the females who was on the scooter to a local hospital for treatment. The other female who was on the scooter was pronounced dead on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Maryori Daniela Sanchez-Marchan of Riverdale, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24132794

