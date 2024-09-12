2024 French Design Awards Proudly Announces the Designs of the Year of Season 2

2024 French Design Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2025 French Design Awards Calling for Entries Now

The International Awards Associate (IAA), alongside the French Design Awards proudly presents the fantastic winners for its Season 2 competition.

PARIS, PR, FRANCE, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA), alongside the French Design Awards proudly presents the fantastic winners for its Season 2 competition. Open to global designers, the award celebrates another remarkable season, showcasing true creativity in interior, architectural, product, fashion and packaging design. The French Design Awards’ cumulative of talented individuals from across the globe has highlighted the power of design in shaping and impacting the world of innovative design.

With over 2,500 entries received from more than 38 countries worldwide, this international design competition has seen a remarkable level of global engagement, including the United States, Japan, United Kingdom, China, Italy, Australia, Germany, Spain, Qatar, France, and many more. This outcome emphasises the award’s international appeal and cultural depth inherent in the global design community.

2024 Designs of the Year & Notable Winners: Season 2

The 2024 French Design Awards prides itself in announcing leading design excellence, with the unveiling of the very first French Designs of the Year. These highest-scoring winners in each category have been awarded with an elegant Maia Statuette, alongside a prestigious certificate, recognising their exceptional skill and visionary contributions.

1. Architectural Design – YUNĒ IN GUANGZHOU by HZS Design Holding Company Limited

2. Interior Design – Guangdong Huitong Center F2 Apartment Office by TC Design

3. Product Design – HP Spectre x360 16 inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC by HP Inc.

4. Conceptual Design – My Genie by Dreamaker Wedding Planning Co., Ltd

In a gathering of the world's most innovative and extraordinary designs, the French Design Awards is also proud to have recognised winning names that redefined the benchmarks of excellence, including Shenzhen Tigerpan Design Co., Ltd, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., JOAQUIN HOMS STUDIO, YANG & ASSOCIATES GROUP, CLV.DESIGN, UT DESIGN, COSQUARE STUDIO, MODERN SKY, and numerous others, each contributing to the evolving narrative and positioning themselves on a global stage of design excellence.

Visit the French Design Awards’ official website for the complete list of design winners here: https://frenchdesignawards.com/.

"It is an honour to recognise the achievements of global designers through the French Design Awards, showcasing a diverse array of creative minds within the design community," stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. He added, "The boundless creativity and innovative spirit of the design sector continually inspire awe. I am profoundly grateful for the dedication of our esteemed panel of jurors, whose keen insights have been crucial in transforming our shared vision into a celebrated achievement.”

Grand Jury Panel

To uphold the highest standards of excellence, IAA has invited a group of professional jurors from the design industry, which includes figures such as Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Jeremy Smith (New Zealand), Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Ralph Christian Bremenkamp (Germany), Daisuke Nagatomo (Japan), Xianlong Deng (China), and many others. Their expertise has played a crucial role in honouring the most outstanding designs presented in this year's awards, demonstrating significant contributions to the world of design.

"With another season ending with remarkable success, the French Design Awards marks a significant milestone in the design industry,” Thomas proclaimed. “This achievement is proof of concepts made reality, displaying the extraordinary creative works of the winners, spotlighting the most innovative and impactful designs from around the world."

Adapting to the ever-evolving landscape of design, IAA is excited to launch the 2025 French Design Awards. Designed to showcase global creativity, the awards invite submissions to honour outstanding achievements in fields such as avant-garde architecture, breakthrough product designs, and distinctive interiors, among others. Seize this chance to present your creative endeavours to a worldwide audience, with the Early Bird deadline set for 15 October 2024.

About French Design Awards

The French Design Awards is an international competition that honours and acknowledges the zenith of creative genius in interior, architectural, product, fashion and packaging design. This prestigious award recognises and celebrates architects, interior, product and packaging designers who are not only shaping the environment, but also reimagining how design is perceived, inhabited, and its interaction with spaces.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

