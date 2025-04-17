2025 MUSE Hotel Awards Announces Category Winners of the Year in Global Hospitality and Design for Season 1

2025 MUSE Hotel Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2025 MUSE Hotel Awards S2 Calling for Entries 2025 MUSE Hotel of the Year (S1): Lotte Hotel Yangon

The MUSE Hotel Awards has revealed the list of hotel and design winners for its first season, honoring outstanding achievements across hospitality.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MUSE Hotel Awards has officially revealed the complete list of hotel and design winners for its first season, honoring outstanding achievements across the international hospitality industry. From boutique stays to luxury resorts, architectural and interior design, this year’s winners represent leading achievements, distinguishing themselves apart through exceptional guest experience, aesthetic excellence, and a strong presence in the luxury sector.

2025 Category Winners of the Year & Featured Winners (Season 1)

Through hundreds of submissions received from countries worldwide, the MUSE Hotel Awards showcases only the most remarkable accomplishments from hotel brands leading the industry, through the Category Winners of the Year. These winners represent the best of their respective categories, setting a high standard in hospitality brilliance. This remarkable achievement include:

Hotel of the Year – LOTTE HOTEL YANGON (Myanmar)

Alongside the Category Winners of the Year, MUSE also highlights a selection of featured winners, exceptional hotels and design firms that lead the hospitality industry today. Recognized for their excellence, the following winners have achieved top honors in this year’s awards: Hard Rock Hotel New York, City of Dreams, Mediterranean Hotel & Conference Centre, The Bridge MGallery Wroclaw, GOLDEN SANDS HOTEL CREEK, Four Seasons Hotel & Residences Fort Lauderdale, Hotel Indigo Alishan, DTJ DESIGN, Inc., INSPACE INTERIOR DESIGN, and more.

For the full list of winners, please visit the MUSE Hotel Awards website here: https://musehotelawards.com/.

“The MUSE Hotel Awards is a celebration of standard and quality in the hospitality industry,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “This year’s winners have delivered an exceptional level of excellence, from design vision to operational execution, setting themselves apart as leaders in global hospitality and raising the benchmark for what a hotel experience should represent.”

2025 MUSE Hotel Awards Welcomes Global Entries for Season 2

Submissions for the second season of 2025 are now open, welcoming hoteliers, developers, interior designers, architects, and hospitality professionals. Key dates include the Early Bird Deadline on May 15, 2025, followed by the Final Extension Deadline on August 14, 2025. Winners will be officially announced on October 16, 2025.

About MUSE Hotel Awards

The MUSE Hotel Awards is a global-leading competition that celebrates the most exceptional hotel and hospitality designs. Recognizing excellence across all categories that define outstanding global hospitality, the award now serves as a cornerstone in honoring the world’s finest hotels in their pursuit of perfection.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

