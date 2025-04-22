2025 MUSE Photography Awards Announces the Photographers & Category Winners of the Year

2025 MUSE Photography Awards Full Results Announced 2025 MUSE Photographer of the Year (Professional): Burning Cold by Liam Man 2025 MUSE Photographer of the Year (Amateur): Desperation by João Coelho

The International Awards Associate (IAA) unveils the winners of the 2025 MUSE Photography Awards, a historic moment in celebration of the 10th anniversary.

As MUSE reaches its 10th anniversary, we celebrate the global photography community that has continued to inspire while demonstrating both technical brilliance and compelling storytelling.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) proudly unveils the winners of the 2025 MUSE Photography Awards, marking a historic moment as MUSE celebrates its 10th anniversary. This prestigious competition continues to set new global standards, attracting over 4,000 entries from more than 40 countries. As the art of photography transcends borders, this year’s winners exemplify the power of visual storytelling, capturing emotions, cultures, and perspectives that resonate worldwide.

The overwhelming response highlights the growing influence of MUSE as a global platform for both emerging and established photographers to achieve recognition. To uphold fairness and excellence, a distinguished panel of industry professionals, and creative experts evaluated each entry based on a rigorous judging process, reinforcing the competition’s credibility and honoring only the most outstanding images.

2025 MUSE Photographers of the Year

The MUSE Photography Awards proudly announces its Photographers of the Year, recognizing exceptional talent in both professional and amateur categories. Liam Man is awarded the title of MUSE Photographer of the Year (Professional) for Burning Cold, receiving a $3,000 cash prize. In the amateur division, João Coelho is awarded MUSE Photographer of the Year (Amateur) for Desperation, receiving a $2,000 cash prize.

1. MUSE Photographer of the Year (Professional) – Burning Cold by Liam Man (United Kingdom)

2. MUSE Photographer of the Year (Amateur) – Desperation by João Coelho (Portugal)

2025 Category Winners for the Year

In addition, the Category Winners of the Year are recognized for their excellence across various photography genres. Each winner receives a $100 cash prize, showcasing their dedication and creativity through influential mediums in each of their categories.

Category Winners of the Year (Professional):

1. Black & White Photography – ¡Ya estoy aquí mamá! by Rocío (Spain)

2. Editorial Photography – DANA by Unai Beroiz (Spain)

3. Fine Art Photography – Mother nature by Sonka Skerik (Czech Republic)

4. Nature Photography – Blue fairy by Camille Briottet (France)

5. People Photography – Tribes of Northern Kenya after 8 years of drought by Marios Forsos (United Kingdom)

Category Winners of the Year (Amateur/Student):

1. Architecture Photography – MADRID SKYSCRAPER by DÁMASO ÁVILA (Spain)

2. Editorial Photography – From the bottom of the ocean by João Coelho (Portugal)

3. Fine Art Photography – Traditions from Above: Stories of Vietnam’s Craft and Culture by Chris Ha (United States)

4. Nature Photography – Tern's Water Dance by Arian GolGiri (Finland)

5. People Photography – The Kingdom of Flies by João Coelho (Portugal)

Photographers from diverse backgrounds and styles also submitted their work, reflecting a wide range of perspectives. Among the standout winners, Mark Tomalla, Francisco Negroni, Louise Wolbers, Glenn Goldman, Deryk Baumgärtner, Shirley Wung, Todor Tilev, Osama ELolemy, and many more were recognized for their exceptional achievements in their respective categories. These winners, along with many others, showcase the creative excellence that the MUSE Photography Awards has celebrated since its inception.

To learn more, please visit the official website for the complete list of winners here: https://musephotographyawards.com/.

“Photography has always been a powerful medium, capable of capturing not just moments, but emotions, history, and change,” reflected Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “As MUSE reaches its 10th anniversary, we celebrate the global photography community that has continued to inspire, embodying this vision while demonstrating both technical brilliance and compelling storytelling.”

Alongside the MUSE Photography Awards, its sister competitions, the London Photography Awards and European Photography Awards are now open for submissions, offering photographers worldwide the opportunity to be achieve greater achievements.

About MUSE Photography Awards

The MUSE Photography Awards is an international competition celebrating excellence in photography, recognizing photographers who push creative and technical boundaries. With diverse categories spanning fine art, nature, fashion, minimalist, people, commercial, black & white, architecture, editorial photography and special category, MUSE honors those whose work inspires new perspectives and storytelling.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.