2025 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards Unveils Season 1's Exceptional Winners

The 2025 MUSE Creative and Design Awards have announced this season's exceptional winners, celebrating milestones in creative and design achievement.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards have announced this season's exceptional winners, continuing a decade-long tradition of celebrating milestones in creative and design achievement. With over 12,000 entries received from around the world, the awards shine a spotlight on those setting new standards of excellence.

The MUSE Creative and Design Awards stand as a hallmark of global prestige, celebrating projects that demonstrate talent, ingenuity, and innovation. With a judging process built on fairness and precision, the International Awards Associate (IAA) ensures that each winning work reflects exceptional quality and elevates industry standards.

The distinguished jury included 57 accomplished professionals from 19 countries, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the evaluation process. Using the blind judging method, the panel assessed each entry independently to ensure fairness and merit-based recognition. Among them were Jeremy Smith, Design Director and Lecturer at Irving Smith Architects; Florian Seidl, Design Manager at Lavazza; Xiyao Wang, Associate Principal at KOHN PEDERSEN FOX ASSOCIATES PC; Tiago Russo, CEO & Founder of Craft Design; Edward Cheung, Creative Director of Dentsu Creative; Fizza Shah, Executive Creative Director of Grey Pakistan; Min Lu, Marketing Manager at Meta; Ahmed Alsagheer, Motion Designer/Art Director at Asharq Business with Bloomberg; and other esteemed professionals advancing the creative and design fields.

The 2025 MUSE Creative and Design Awards attracted submissions from some of the world’s most renowned organizations, including Aedas, Ralph Appelbaum Associates, Stanley 1913, Miramar Group, FILA SPORTS CO., LTD., Geely Design, Rawan Barakat, Coach, M&C Saatchi MENA, Crunchyroll, McKinsey and Company, Gravity Global, CGTN, NBCUniversal, and Hyundai MOBIS, while others were created for prominent clients such as Maybelline New York, Mondelēz International, eBay Germany GmbH, Jeep, Scotiabank, McDonald’s, GE Aerospace, NASA, and Samsung Mobile (Global). This diversity of entries showcases MUSE’s mission to honor projects that redefine possibilities and inspire excellence on a global stage.

As Season 1 comes to a close, the MUSE Design Awards proudly announce the winners of the distinguished 'Design of the Year' title. Selected from an extraordinary pool of entries, these winning works represent the pinnacle of design and technical mastery in their categories. Here are this season’s outstanding winners:

1. Architectural Design of the Year

• Yohoo Museum by Aedas

2. Interior Design of the Year

• Dongguan Songshan Lake Zhongshuge bookstore, Dongguan by Eternal Architectural Design, China

3. Product Design of the Year

• Bipedal humanoid robot by Taizhou Shangpin Jingzhi Industrial Design Co., Ltd., China

4. Packaging Design of the Year

• Moutai Cultural Tourism Mid-Autumn Telescope Gift Box by SHENZHEN BAIXINGLONG CREATIVE PACKAGING CO., LTD, China

5. Transportation Design of the Year

• DREAM by VOYAH AUTOMOBILE TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, China

6. Lighting Design of the Year

• 2024 Hua Chenyu Mars concert by ANH DESIGN COMPANY

7. Landscape Design of the Year

• PHOENIX MASION by Shenzhen Bolesong Landscape Planning Design Co., Ltd, China

8. Conceptual Design of the Year

• CYNDI WANG [Sugar High2.0] Tour concert by REALIVE

To view the complete list of 2025 MUSE winners, please visit https://museaward.com/ or https://design.museaward.com/.

“Celebrating 10 years of recognition, the 2025 MUSE Awards honor works that resonate beyond time, inspiring audiences and creators alike,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “This milestone marks not only a decade of achievements but also the limitless possibilities that lie ahead. Congratulations to the winners for their remarkable accomplishments and dedication to excellence.”

About MUSE Creative and Design Awards

The MUSE Creative and Design Awards celebrate excellence in creativity and design across diverse industries. MUSE honors innovative projects that push boundaries, set new standards, and inspire audiences worldwide. By providing a global platform, the MUSE Awards recognize exceptional talent and groundbreaking ideas that shape the future of creativity and design.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

