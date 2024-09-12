Crosschq Announces "Quin," a First-of-its-Kind AI Co-Pilot for Recruiting Analytics & Quality of Hire

Quin introduces a user-friendly interface for TA leaders to utilize Generative AI to deliver real-time insights and actionable data-driven strategies

Our vision has always been to empower talent acquisition teams with the data they need to improve all aspects their hiring. Quin is a major breakthrough in accomplishing this goal.” — Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosschq , the world's first AI-driven Hiring Intelligence platform purpose-built to increase Quality of Hire, announced the arrival of Quin , a first-of-its-kind AI co-pilot for talent acquisition. Quin allows hiring teams to get the answers to all of their critical recruiting analytics questions in real-time, empowering them to make smarter, faster hiring decisions that drive results.“Our vision has always been to empower talent acquisition teams with the data they need to improve all aspects their hiring,” said Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. "Quin is a major breakthrough in accomplishing this goal, making all of the powerful data-driven Insights from Crosschq even easier for hiring teams to access and share. The possibilities with Quin and AI generally to improve hiring outcomes are endless and we are fired up to be leading the charge.”Quin provides hiring teams with the insights they need in seconds—without any learning curve. Using simple, natural language Q&A, Quin makes it easy for anyone on your team to ask complex questions about hiring trends, candidate pipelines, recruiter performance, or Quality of Hire and get clear, data-backed answers instantly."Talent acquisition is a complex operation--and nothing I've seen in market comes close to delivering the level of reporting Crosschq offers,” said Kyle Lagunas, Head of Strategy and Principal Analyst at Aptitude Research. “Quin takes this to a new level, enabling every user to tap into deep analytics without a data science degree."By delivering instant access to detailed tables, graphs, and metrics, Quin empowers hiring managers to streamline decisions, recruiters to optimize candidate pipelines, and RecOps leaders to track performance in real time. Whether you’re identifying bottlenecks, forecasting hiring needs, evaluating diversity recruiting efforts, measuring candidate experience or trying to improve Quality of Hire, Quin gives you the power to quickly act on critical insights, connecting hiring decisions directly to business outcomes."Our goal with Quin is to do the heavy analytical lifting for our users,” said Jake Paul, Chief Product Officer of Crosschq. “Instead of a person building and analyzing a dashboard to understand which sources are producing the most ROI for your team, we are building Quin to run that same complex analysis that would take a human hours, days - or even weeks - in a matter of seconds.”Join the beta today and be among the first to experience how Quin can transform your talent acquisition strategy with real-time, actionable insights. Quin is available in beta now and will be widely available by the end of the year. For more information or to join the beta, visit https://www.crosschq.com/ask-quin-ai-generated-hiring-report About Crosschq:Crosschq is the AI Hiring Intelligence platform that empowers companies to enhance their hiring processes, build high-performing teams, and improve Quality of Hire (QoH). By integrating millions of pre-hire and post-hire data points throughout the talent lifecycle and utilizing advanced machine learning and AI technologies, we offer recruiting automation, predictive screening, and advanced hiring analytics within a single solution. Once activated, Crosschq provides actionable insights to Talent Acquisition, HR, and People teams, significantly boosting hiring efficiency and predictability and elevating Quality of Hire. Our applications supercharge core ATS, CRM, and HCM systems and seamlessly integrate with over 40 partners, including Workday, SAP, Oracle, iCIMS, and Greenhouse. We proudly serve numerous global customers, including Deloitte, Samsung, Dish, ADT, Pinterest, Allegis, and WPP, and have earned recognition from Inc. as a Best in Business for our commitment to 'Purpose over Profits.' Discover more about Crosschq at https://www.crosschq.com/

