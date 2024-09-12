Peer39 Opens Vietnam Office, Expanding Support for Growing Global Client Base

Contextual leader adds support for customers in Asia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peer39 , the leading global provider of contextual suitability and quality solutions for modern marketers, today announced that it has opened a new office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to further support its growing global client roster. The staff of this office will largely focus on engineering initiatives, ensuring that Peer39’s growing Asian customer base has local support and capabilities.The company now has offices in North America, Europe and Asia as it continues to provide global language support to thousands of advertisers utilizing its solutions on a daily basis.The new office opens as Peer39 celebrates five years as an independent company. A group of ad industry veterans, including CEO Mario Diez and COO Alex White, purchased the company from Sizmek in August, 2019. Over that period, Peer39 has expanded its client roster, working with more than 67,000 advertisers while growing gross revenue and launching product offerings every year.“This new office in Vietnam is a milestone in our company history as we continue to expand our global support infrastructure,” said Diez. “Peer39 remains committed to building solutions that meet advertisers' needs for brand suitability, quality, and ad targeting.”One key area of development has been Peer39’s expanding CTV capabilities, which allow advertisers to measure and target ads on CTV using a variety of contextual signals, while also avoiding fake content . In July, Peer39 partnered with Gracenote, the content data business unit of Nielsen, to distribute new contextual categories that give advertisers greater visibility into the content that their messages run against on CTV.Earlier this year, Peer39 launched its Analytics suite, a campaign performance, suitability, and quality data-visualization toolset that consolidates ad data from more than 150 inputs, providing a detailed look at web, CTV, in-app mobile and online video placements. Since its launch in March, 1,000 advertisers have used the suite for a range of use cases, including keyword performance reporting, CTV transparency and quality reporting, and contextual insights reporting.About Peer39Peer39 is an independent, cookieless data company that employs the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem for pre-bid targeting and post-bid analytics. Every day, the industry's leading brands, agencies, and publishers trust Peer39's AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of page content, meaning, and sentiment. We do this by analyzing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people's time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe it's as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical one. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context.

