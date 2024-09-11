TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Funeral of Investigator Wayne David

On Thursday, September 12, 2024, funeral services for Investigator Wayne David will take place in Prince George’s County, Maryland and a procession will travel through a portion of Northeast, DC. As a result, there will be traffic closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following roadways will have a rolling closure in conjunction with a funeral procession, expected to occur between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.:

Allentown Road from Lumar Drive to the on-ramp to the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway at Forestville Road

The Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway/NB I-95/I-495 from Allentown Road to US-50

WB US-50 from the Capital Beltway to the DC line

Both directions of New York Avenue Northeast from Bladensburg Road Northeast to the Maryland line

Bladensburg Road Northeast from New York Avenue Northeast to 38th Avenue in Colmar Manor, MD

For timely traffic information, please visit: https://x.com/DCPoliceTraffic

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our partners at Prince George’s County and Maryland State Police for their coordination in assisting in honoring the life of Investigator David.