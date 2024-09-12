Celebrating 2 years of Fidelis 100 Index and Inspire Fidelis ETF

Inspire Fidelis ETF 2 year annualized total return comparison performance through August 30, 2024 Daniel Wallick, CIO of Wallick Investments, LLC

We are grateful to be working with Inspire to expand investor access to high quality companies, selling at a discount, with both price and earnings momentum and positive Inspire Social Impact Scores.” — Daniel Wallick, Managing partner and CIO of Wallick Investments, LLC

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fidelis 100 Index manager, Wallick Institutional, celebrates the 2-year mark for the Inspire Fidelis Multi-Factor ETF (NYSE: FDLS).Licensed by Inspire Investing with a replication mandate for their FDLS ETF, Fidelis 100’s investment methodology utilizes Inspire Investing’s revolutionary faith-based, biblically responsible social impact screening, and 10+ years’ Morningstarranked Wallick Investments’ multi-factor “Fidelis” strategy for equity selection. See Fidelis100.com for methodology, 10+ years of Morningstarranked “Fidelis” strategy performance (pp.7-13 of Index Overview), and numerous academic and professional white papers lauding multi-factor investing.Despite having only (approximately) 12% allocated to large-cap equities, 35% to mid-cap, and 53% to small-caps, the Fidelis 100 Index and associated ETF have performed well over the last two years (see chart).We are grateful to be working with Inspire to expand investor access to high quality companies, selling at a discount, with both price and earnings momentum, and positive Inspire Social Impact Scores.- Daniel Wallick, Managing partner and CIO of Wallick Investments, LLCWallick Institutional is a division of Wallick Investments, LLC. Established in 2005, Wallick Investments, a registered investment advisory firm licensed in North and South Carolina specializing in Strategic Moral Investing, offers both investment advisory and portfolio management services.WI’s strategies and resources are available to individuals, institutions and other non-affiliated advisors, either through a direct client relationship with Wallick Investments, or through the Inspire Fidelis ETF (NYSE: FDLS), whose mandate is to replicate the investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Fidelis 100 Index. For prospectus, visit Inspireetf.com/fdls . Read carefully before investing. For more information, call 803-699-9400, e-mail info@ wallickinvestments.com , or visit WallickInvestments.com and Fidelis100.com.

