Department of Health issues statement of charges to suspend license of in-home services facility

For immediate release: September 11, 2024 (24-109)

Media contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Department of Health issued a statement of charges to suspend the license of Caregivers 4 Mom and Dad (IHS.FS.60848537) pending further legal action.

Charges allege that Caregivers 4 Mom and Dad (Caregivers), located at 294 Sears Rd Winlock, WA, after conducting a health and safety investigation, failed to submit a plan of correction to address issues related to patient medications, fall prevention, and general patient care concerns.

Caregivers was given two opportunities to respond to the allegations when the initiating documents were served but failed to timely respond on both occasions. Before action could be taken by DOH, Caregivers submitted a late response requesting a hearing and failed to show at such hearing scheduled on 08/19/24. Caregivers has another hearing scheduled for the end of September. Caregivers maintains an active facility license pending the outcome of the hearing.

Legal documents for this case can be seen online as they become available by clicking the link on Facilities Inspections and Investigations Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care facility acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call 360-236-2620 to report their complaint. Complaints can also be submitted via email to HSQAcomplaintintake@doh.wa.gov.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers and facilities. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

###