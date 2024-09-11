Be-Bop Deluxe Legend Bill Nelson 'Quit Dreaming & Get On the Beam' 3CD/1Blu-ray Deluxe Box Set
Available December 6, 2024ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • DELUXE 3CD + 1 BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION BOX SET OF THE CLASSIC 1981 ALBUM BY BILL NELSON.
• FEATURING AN ADDITIONAL 53 BONUS TRACKS DRAWN FROM NEW 5.1 SURROUND SOUND & STEREO MIXES OF THE QUIT DREAMING SESSIONS FROM THE ORIGINAL MULTI-TRACK MASTER TAPES BY STEPHEN W TAYLER & RARE SINGLES & RADIO SESSIONS.
• INCLUDES A LAVISHLY ILLUSTRATED BOOK WITH MANY PREVIOUSLY UNSEEN PHOTOGRAPHS & NEW ESSAY, PLUS POSTCARDS AND A REPLICA POSTER.
• DO YOU DREAM IN COLOUR - PROMOTIONAL VIDEO
The album was originally recorded in 1979 with sessions taking place for an intended follow up album by Bill’s recently formed group RED NOISE. However, EMI Records, Bill’s then record label, declined to release the recordings and the material remained unreleased. Four recordings appeared as the ‘Do You Dream in Colour’ EP on his Cocteau label in 1980. The following year Bill licensed the original stereo mixes of the album to Mercury Records who issued the album in the Spring of 1981. A ground-breaking record, “Quit Dreaming & Get On the Beam” reached a peak of number seven on the UK charts and is to date Bill’s most commercially successful album.
This limited and expanded edition boxed set features a newly remastered version of the original album mix, but also features an additional 53 tracks drawn from new stereo & 5.1 Surround Sound mixes by Stephen W Tayler of all the surviving recording sessions from 1979, along with a previously unreleased radio session from March 1981, a BBC JOHN PEEL session from June 1981 and a collection of rare single tracks from the era. Also included is the rare promotional film of ‘Do You Dream in Colour?'
The box set has an illustrated 68-page book and an essay and also includes postcards and a poster, making this release the definitive statement on one of Bill Nelson’s great works.
TRACK LISTING
DISC ONE
ORIGINAL STEREO MIX
1 Banal
2 Living in My Limousine
3 Vertical Games
4 Disposable
5 False Alarms
6 Decline and Fall
7 White Sound
8 Life Runs Out Like Sand
9 A Kind of Loving
10 Do You Dream in Colour
11 U.H.F.
12 Youth of Nation on Fire
13 Quit Dreaming and Get on the Beam
DISC TWO
SINGLES & RADIO SESSIONS 1980 - 1981
1 Ideal Homes (original single mix)
2 Instantly Yours (original single mix)
3 Atom Man Loves Radium Girl
4 Dada Guitare
5 Banal (extended mix)
6 Turn to Fiction
7 Hers is a Lush Situation
8 Mr. Magnetism Himself
9 Youth of Nation on Fire (extended mix)
10 Be My Dynamo
11 Rooms With Brittle Views
12 All My Wives Were Iron
13 Living in My Limousine (remix)
14 Birds of Tin
15 Love in the Abstract
16 Konny Buys a Kodak (radio session 1981)
17 After Life (radio session 1981)
18 Boom Year Ahead (radio session 1981)
19 Art of Vision (radio session 1981)
20 Rooms With Brittle Views (radio session 1981)
21 Stay Young (radio session 1981)
22 Sleep Cycle (radio session 1981)
Jazz (radio session 1981
DISC THREE
SESSIONS - NEW STEREO MIXES BY STEPHEN W TAYLER
1 Banal
2 Living in My Limousine
3 Vertical Games
4 Disposable
5 False Alarms
6 Decline and Fall
7 White Sound
8 Life Runs Out Like Sand
9 A Kind of Loving
10 Do You Dream in Colour
11 U.H.F.
12 Youth of Nation on Fire
13 Quit Dreaming and Get on the Beam
Bonus tracks
14 The World and His Wife
15 Dancing Music
DISC FOUR
SESSIONS – HIGH RESOLUTION 5.1 SURROUND SOUND & NEW STEREO MIXES BY STEPHEN W TAYLER - BLU-RAY
1 Banal
2 Living in My Limousine
3 Vertical Games
4 Disposable
5 False Alarms
6 Decline and Fall
7 White Sound
8 Life Runs Out Like Sand
9 A Kind of Loving Do You Dream in Colour
10 U.H.F.
11 Youth of Nation on Fire
12 Quit Dreaming and Get on the Beam
Bonus tracks
13 The World and His Wife
14 Dancing Music
15 Do You Dream in Colour video
For more information: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/bill-nelson-quit-dreaming-get-on-the-beam-3cd-1blu-ray-deluxe-box-set
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.