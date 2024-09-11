Be-Bop Deluxe Legend Bill Nelson 'Quit Dreaming & Get On the Beam' 3CD/1Blu-ray Deluxe Box Set

Bill Nelson - Quit Dreaming & Get On the Beam

Available December 6, 2024

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- • DELUXE 3CD + 1 BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION BOX SET OF THE CLASSIC 1981 ALBUM BY BILL NELSON.• FEATURING AN ADDITIONAL 53 BONUS TRACKS DRAWN FROM NEW 5.1 SURROUND SOUND & STEREO MIXES OF THE QUIT DREAMING SESSIONS FROM THE ORIGINAL MULTI-TRACK MASTER TAPES BY STEPHEN W TAYLER & RARE SINGLES & RADIO SESSIONS.• INCLUDES A LAVISHLY ILLUSTRATED BOOK WITH MANY PREVIOUSLY UNSEEN PHOTOGRAPHS & NEW ESSAY, PLUS POSTCARDS AND A REPLICA POSTER.• DO YOU DREAM IN COLOUR - PROMOTIONAL VIDEOThe album was originally recorded in 1979 with sessions taking place for an intended follow up album by Bill’s recently formed group RED NOISE. However, EMI Records, Bill’s then record label, declined to release the recordings and the material remained unreleased. Four recordings appeared as the ‘Do You Dream in Colour’ EP on his Cocteau label in 1980. The following year Bill licensed the original stereo mixes of the album to Mercury Records who issued the album in the Spring of 1981. A ground-breaking record, “Quit Dreaming & Get On the Beam” reached a peak of number seven on the UK charts and is to date Bill’s most commercially successful album.This limited and expanded edition boxed set features a newly remastered version of the original album mix, but also features an additional 53 tracks drawn from new stereo & 5.1 Surround Sound mixes by Stephen W Tayler of all the surviving recording sessions from 1979, along with a previously unreleased radio session from March 1981, a BBC JOHN PEEL session from June 1981 and a collection of rare single tracks from the era. Also included is the rare promotional film of ‘Do You Dream in Colour?'The box set has an illustrated 68-page book and an essay and also includes postcards and a poster, making this release the definitive statement on one of Bill Nelson’s great works.TRACK LISTINGDISC ONEORIGINAL STEREO MIX1 Banal2 Living in My Limousine3 Vertical Games4 Disposable5 False Alarms6 Decline and Fall7 White Sound8 Life Runs Out Like Sand9 A Kind of Loving10 Do You Dream in Colour11 U.H.F.12 Youth of Nation on Fire13 Quit Dreaming and Get on the BeamDISC TWOSINGLES & RADIO SESSIONS 1980 - 19811 Ideal Homes (original single mix)2 Instantly Yours (original single mix)3 Atom Man Loves Radium Girl4 Dada Guitare5 Banal (extended mix)6 Turn to Fiction7 Hers is a Lush Situation8 Mr. Magnetism Himself9 Youth of Nation on Fire (extended mix)10 Be My Dynamo11 Rooms With Brittle Views12 All My Wives Were Iron13 Living in My Limousine (remix)14 Birds of Tin15 Love in the Abstract16 Konny Buys a Kodak (radio session 1981)17 After Life (radio session 1981)18 Boom Year Ahead (radio session 1981)19 Art of Vision (radio session 1981)20 Rooms With Brittle Views (radio session 1981)21 Stay Young (radio session 1981)22 Sleep Cycle (radio session 1981)Jazz (radio session 1981DISC THREESESSIONS - NEW STEREO MIXES BY STEPHEN W TAYLER1 Banal2 Living in My Limousine3 Vertical Games4 Disposable5 False Alarms6 Decline and Fall7 White Sound8 Life Runs Out Like Sand9 A Kind of Loving10 Do You Dream in Colour11 U.H.F.12 Youth of Nation on Fire13 Quit Dreaming and Get on the BeamBonus tracks14 The World and His Wife15 Dancing MusicDISC FOURSESSIONS – HIGH RESOLUTION 5.1 SURROUND SOUND & NEW STEREO MIXES BY STEPHEN W TAYLER - BLU-RAY1 Banal2 Living in My Limousine3 Vertical Games4 Disposable5 False Alarms6 Decline and Fall7 White Sound8 Life Runs Out Like Sand9 A Kind of Loving Do You Dream in Colour10 U.H.F.11 Youth of Nation on Fire12 Quit Dreaming and Get on the BeamBonus tracks13 The World and His Wife14 Dancing Music15 Do You Dream in Colour videoFor more information: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/bill-nelson-quit-dreaming-get-on-the-beam-3cd-1blu-ray-deluxe-box-set Press inquiries:

