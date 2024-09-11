Gov. Justice rings West Virginia Liberty Bell in remembrance of 9/11 terrorist attacks
"Today, we gather once again, as we have since 2002, to ring the bell in memory of those we've lost," said Secretary Reid-Smith. "It’s a day none of us will ever forget. Thank you to everyone involved as we ring this bell once more."
Gov. Justice also issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at state-owned facilities to be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk, today, in honor of Patriot Day.
