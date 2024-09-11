Submit Release
Gov. Justice rings West Virginia Liberty Bell in remembrance of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Secretary of Arts, Culture and History Randall Reid-Smith also shared his thoughts on the annual bell ringing at the State Capitol Complex. The West Virginia Liberty Bell, delivered to the state in 1950, is identical to the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, which rang in our nation's independence in 1776. Every state has a replica of the bell.

"Today, we gather once again, as we have since 2002, to ring the bell in memory of those we've lost," said Secretary Reid-Smith. "It’s a day none of us will ever forget. Thank you to everyone involved as we ring this bell once more."

Gov. Justice also issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at state-owned facilities to be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk, today, in honor of Patriot Day.
 

Gov. Justice rings West Virginia Liberty Bell in remembrance of 9/11 terrorist attacks

