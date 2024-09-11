Gov. Justice announces launch of “Prepped to Serve Appalachia” through partnership with Chef Paul Smith, WV Health Right, WorkForce West Virginia

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chef Paul to empower individuals and uplift our local economy,” Dr. Angie Settle, CEO of WV Health Right, said. “By equipping participants with new skills, we are fostering sustainable employment and helping build a stronger, more resilient local economy. ‘Prepped to Serve Appalachia’ aligns with our mission to enhance both the health and economic stability of our community.” Participants have access to free medical, dental, behavioral health, recovery, and pharmacy services to ensure their success in the program. “‘Prepped To Serve Appalachia’ addresses a critical need for skilled workers in West Virginia's fine dining sector while offering participants a pathway to employment and financial stability. Participants receive not only culinary training but also essential healthcare services, ensuring they are well-prepared for their new careers,” Secretary of Commerce James Bailey said. Graduates of the program will be prepared for high-end food prep and service positions, offering a living wage and a pathway to sustainable employment.

