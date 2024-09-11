Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,973 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Justice announces launch of “Prepped to Serve Appalachia” through partnership with Chef Paul Smith, WV Health Right, WorkForce West Virginia

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chef Paul to empower individuals and uplift our local economy,” Dr. Angie Settle, CEO of WV Health Right, said. “By equipping participants with new skills, we are fostering sustainable employment and helping build a stronger, more resilient local economy. ‘Prepped to Serve Appalachia’ aligns with our mission to enhance both the health and economic stability of our community.”

Participants have access to free medical, dental, behavioral health, recovery, and pharmacy services to ensure their success in the program.

“‘Prepped To Serve Appalachia’ addresses a critical need for skilled workers in West Virginia's fine dining sector while offering participants a pathway to employment and financial stability. Participants receive not only culinary training but also essential healthcare services, ensuring they are well-prepared for their new careers,” Secretary of Commerce James Bailey said.

Graduates of the program will be prepared for high-end food prep and service positions, offering a living wage and a pathway to sustainable employment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Justice announces launch of “Prepped to Serve Appalachia” through partnership with Chef Paul Smith, WV Health Right, WorkForce West Virginia

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more