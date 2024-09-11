Border Patrol Remembers 9/11 at Alpine Station memorial

ALPINE, Texas – The U.S. Border Patrol commemorated the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks with a solemn remembrance ceremony held at its 9/11 memorial at the Alpine, Texas Border Patrol Station.

The event to honor and remember the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack included participation from the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, Office of Field Operations, Texas Department of Public Safety, Alpine Fire Department, Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, other law enforcement agencies and the public.

During the ceremony, Border Patrol agents, first responders and community members gathered to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks. The event featured a moment of silence, lowering of the flag to half-staff, the laying of a wreath at the 9/11 memorial, and the singing of the hymn God Bless America.

The event was centered around a memorial with a 1,300-pound piece of steel from the World Trade Center.

“The presence of this artifact at our station ties us directly to the broader narrative of national security,” said Marco A. Cervantes, Acting Chief Patrol Agent for the Big Bend Sector. “It reminds us daily of the bravery and sacrifices made on 9/11 and strengthens our resolve to protect our nation with unwavering dedication.”

This artifact, the only one of its kind in the Big Bend Sector, has been a focal point of reflection and remembrance since its unveiling at the Alpine Station in 2011. Twisted and scarred by the attack on September 11, 2001, the steel now anchors the Alpine station’s 9/11 memorial.

The piece of steel was brought to the Alpine Station through the dedicated efforts of former Border Patrol agents, local law enforcement officers, and the local community, who recognized the profound significance of securing a piece of history for the remote station. The team pursued the artifact with a commitment to ensuring that the sacrifices of September 11, 2001, would not be forgotten in the Big Bend Sector. Their successful application to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees the distribution of World Trade Center artifacts, resulted in the delivery of the 1,300-pound piece of steel to Alpine, where it now serves as a powerful symbol of national resilience and remembrance.

The ceremony took place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Alpine Station, located at 3003 W. Hwy. 90, Alpine, Texas. The community is encouraged to reflect on the significance of this day and the importance of remembering those who were lost.

Additional Memorial Photos