Laredo Port of Entry holds 23rd Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Laredo Port of Entry held their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001.

The ceremony took place at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in the early hours of Sept. 11, where federal, state, county, and city law enforcement partners and first responders gathered to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the fateful events.

“This 9/11 tribute is a solemn remembrance of the tragic events that occurred on September 11, 2001,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Laredo law enforcement unites yearly, not only to remember the victims and honor survivors, but also to reinforce the message of unity and resilience.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Laredo Port of Entry held their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001.

Various law enforcement agencies alongside their units stood proudly in formation at the port as the ceremony commenced. A combined Law Enforcement Honor Guard presented the colors and raised the American flag that was subsequently flown at half-staff in honor of the victims who made the ultimate sacrifice. The event also included a rifle team rendering a three-volley salute, the playing of taps and the singing of Amazing Grace. A moment of radio silence was observed at 7:46 a.m., the exact moment Flight 11 crashed into the north face of the World Trade Center North Tower. Air and Marine Operations paid homage by conducting a fly-over at the port of entry.

In attendance were representatives from Office of Field Operations, Office of Trade, Trade Regulatory Audit, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Transportation Security Administration, Texas Department of Public Safety, Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Laredo Police Department, Laredo Fire Department and U.S. Consul General.

The Laredo Port of Entry would like to express its gratitude to all the men and woman of law enforcement and first responders who made today’s service possible. We commend them for their continued bravery, strength, and determination to face the unknown as they protect our community.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.