Levi Design Build Expands ADU Services Across Southern California

Levi Design Build Expands ADU Services

Levi Design Build expands its ADU services to more areas in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties, offering teams to streamline the permitting process.

By expanding our ADU service areas and growing our team, we are able to meet the demand head-on while maintaining the personalized, high-quality service that our clients have come to expect.” — Avi Levi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levi Design Build , a leader in Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) construction, is expanding its ADU services to more neighborhoods across Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties. As ADUs gain momentum as a solution to California's housing shortage, Levi Design Build is responding to the increasing demand with an expanded team and a broader service area that includes some of the most sought-after cities and communities in Southern California.The newly added regions include some of the most popular neighborhoods in Los Angeles County, such as Beverly Hills , Long Beach, and Malibu, as well as expanding into Orange County’s cities of Anaheim, Irvine, and Newport Beach. Ventura County, including Oxnard, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks, will also see Levi’s ADU expertise as they deploy specialized teams familiar with the unique zoning laws and building regulations of each locality.In recent years, ADUs have become an increasingly popular solution for creating additional living spaces. According to the California Department of Housing and Community Development, applications for ADU permits have surged, especially in metropolitan areas like Los Angeles and Orange County. Levi Design Build’s expansion is set to capitalize on this growing trend and offer homeowners a comprehensive design-build service that includes everything from initial consultation and 3D rendering to permitting and construction.“We’ve seen a tremendous rise in ADU inquiries, particularly in densely populated areas where space is at a premium,” said Avi Levi, Founder of Levi Design Build. “By expanding our service areas and growing our team, we are able to meet this demand head-on while maintaining the personalized, high-quality service that our clients have come to expect.”Each of the new regions Levi Design Build now serves will have a dedicated team of experts knowledgeable in local zoning laws, permit requirements, and design preferences specific to that community. Whether it’s a garage conversion in Malibu, or a detached ADU in Pasadena, each project is handled by a specialized group of designers, builders, and permit expediters who are well-versed in the unique requirements of the area.This localized expertise is particularly crucial in areas like Bel Air and Beverly Hills, where stringent regulations often make the permitting process more complex. In contrast, coastal cities like Long Beach and Newport Beach come with their own set of building codes related to flood zones and coastal commissions. Levi Design Build’s local teams help navigate these complexities and ensure a smoother and faster process.As Levi Design Build moves forward with its expansion, the company is actively exploring further opportunities to bring its services to even more areas in Southern California. With ADUs becoming an increasingly vital part of the housing landscape, Levi Design Build remains committed to leading the industry in both innovation and customer satisfaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.