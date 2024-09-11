All Things Judicial Recognizes Constitution Day on September 17

In this episode of All Things Judicial, we commemorate Constitution Day, recognized annually on September 17. In the first segment, we hear from Chief Justice Paul Newby who shares about the important principles contained in America's founding documents. After that, we travel to the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse to visit with Charles Boyette, who serves as a Historic Interpreter for the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources' Historic Edenton State Historic Site. Boyette explains what N.C. courts were like during America's founding era, and identifies the historical figures who frequented that courthouse then went on to contribute to America's founding documents: Joseph Hewes, signer of the Declaration of Independence; James Iredell, an original member of the U.S. Supreme Court; and Hugh Williamson, signer of the U.S. Constitution.

"We are so grateful for the foundational structure of our constitution that takes governmental power and divides it up among the three branches," said Newby on the podcast. "What are those branches? We have the Legislative Branch, the Executive Branch, then we have the Judicial Branch whose charge is to do justice for all."

Constitution Day is a federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the U.S. Constitution. It is observed on September 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.