Chief Justice Paul Newby Proclaims February 7-14 as Court Reporting and Captioning Week for the Judicial Branch

Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby has proclaimed the week of February 7-14 as Court Reporting and Captioning Week in the Judicial Branch by way of a proclamation

This week-long event is recognized nationally by the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA). The event is meant to highlight the many aspects of court reporting and captioning.  

“Court reporters transform the spoken word into text and preserve the history in our civil and criminal courtrooms, ensuring that proper appellate review can occur and that justice is preserved throughout our great state,” said Chief Justice Newby. “Our court reporters are indispensable, and we set aside this week to recognize their important contribution to delivering justice without favor, denial, or delay.”

