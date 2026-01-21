NC Judicial Branch Launches “Celebration 250” Campaign to Commemorate America's Founding and NC's Constitutional Legacy

In 2026, the United States marks 250 years since its founding on July 4, 1776, and later this year North Carolina will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the North Carolina Constitution. To honor these milestones and North Carolina’s role in the nation’s founding, the North Carolina Judicial Branch has launched the Celebration 250 campaign.

The campaign highlights the people, places, and events that shaped our legal system and the fundamental rights first recognized 250 years ago: the inalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

As part of the campaign, the Judicial Branch has launched a new Celebration 250 webpage on NCCourts.gov, featuring a special message from Chief Justice Paul Newby, historical timeline, civic education resources, and a speakers bureau available to schools, civic groups, and faith-based organizations.

"The North Carolina Judicial Branch has been given the solemn and sacred task to help protect life, liberty, and property. When our citizens feel safe and secure, communities thrive. Life is cherished. Liberty is safeguarded. Property is protected," said Chief Justice Newby in the special message.

The North Carolina Judicial Branch invites the public to learn more and participate by visiting NCCourts.gov and exploring the Celebration 250 campaign.